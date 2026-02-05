LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs ENG U19 World Cup 2026 Final: From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Ayush Mhatre, 5 Indian Stars Who Could Steal the Show in The Big Final

IND vs ENG U19 World Cup 2026 Final: From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Ayush Mhatre, 5 Indian Stars Who Could Steal the Show in The Big Final

India are all set to lock horns with England in the final of the U19 World Cup 2026. Here we take a look at the Indian players to watch out for.

India will take on England in U19 World Cup 2026 final. (Photo Credits: X)
India will take on England in U19 World Cup 2026 final. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 5, 2026 22:58:40 IST

IND vs ENG U19 World Cup 2026 Final: From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Ayush Mhatre, 5 Indian Stars Who Could Steal the Show in The Big Final

India have registered a place in the final of yet another U19 World Cup. The Ayush Mhatre-led side defeated Afghanistan in the semifinal to march ahead. The Boys in Blue were handed a target of 311 runs by the Afghans which they chased down in just over 41 overs by 7 wickets.

Opener Aaron George was architect of the successful run chase who struck a fine hundred while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and skipper Mhatre too chipped in with individual fifties. India will now meet England in the title clash on Friday in Harare.

Here we take a look at the Indian players to watch out for.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi



Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again provided a quick-fire start to the Indian team against Afghanistan in the semis and struck 68 off just 33 balls. The left-handed batter has been scoring runs for India but would look to convert them into a big score when he comes out to bat against England on Friday. The Indian team would want him to go all guns blazing in the finale.

Ayush Mhatre

Captain Ayush Mhatre was struggling with his batting form but he got back into the groove just when it matters. Mhatre notched up a brilliant and a very important half-century in the clash against Afghanistan that helped India chase down a big total. He eventually struck 62 off 59. While he is back in form with the bat, Mhatre has come handy with the ball too. Before the semifinal match, the Indian skipper had picked up a total of 6 wickets in his last two outings. The right-handed batter would be another player to watch put for in the title clash.



Aaron George

Opener Aaron George played a vital role in taking India through to the final in this World Cup. George provided a positive start along side Sooryavanshi as the two scored 90 runs for the first wicket. He went on to score a crucial hundred that eventually helped the team clinch a win. India would want him to replicate that performance in the all important final.



Kanishk Chouhan

Kanishk Chouhan has been one player who has been performing consistently well for India. He has picked up wickets while has chipped in with runs every now and then. India would need him to continue the good work that he has been doing.

Vihaan Malhotra

Vihaan Malhotra also played a massive role in India’s successful run chase against Afghanistan in the semis. He chipped in with an unbeaten 38 that helped the side go over the line. Malhotra has already scored a hundred in this edition and is another player to watch out for.

First published on: Feb 5, 2026 10:58 PM IST
