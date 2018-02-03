Bringing back smiles on the face of every citizen, the Under 19 Indian cricket team lifted the ICC U19 World Cup for the fourth time by beating Australia in Bay Oval, New Zealand. Celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Amitabh Bachchan and much more took to Twitter to congratulate the team on its win and to praise coach Rahul Dravid's hard work along with the rest of India.

Manjot Kalra scored an unbeaten 101 as India comfortably chased down the 217-run target set by Australia with eight wickets and 67 balls to spare to win the ICC under-19 cricket World Cup final at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, Tauranga today. This is India’s fourth Under-19 World Cup title, a tournament record. India’s win in the final was set up by the bowlers, who restricted Australia to 216, with Ishan Porel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shiva Singh and Anukul Roy bagging two wickets each. Jonathan Merlo top-scored for Australia with his 76-run knock. With the victory in the title clash, India has won all their matches in the tournament. Manjot Kalra was awarded Man of the Match after hitting a century.

This is the fourth win for the Indian U-19 after lifting the trophy in the 2012 world-cup. The team is currently captained by Prithvi Shaw and coached by former India cricketer Rahul Dravid. In 2000, they won it under the captaincy of Mohammad Kaif and in 2008, they won it under Virat Kohli‘s leadership and in 2012 under the captaincy of Unmukt Chand. In June 2016, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided that Indian players could only play in one under-19 World Cup tournament, regardless if they still meet the age criteria for another edition.

After the win today, people went crazy on Twitter celebrating the win against Australia. Cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuzvendra Chahal along with other celebrities and common folks have come together to wish the team and coach Rahul Dravid on the spectacular win.

Every Indian is delighted, all credit to Rahul Dravid for committing himself to these young kids ,and a legend like him deserves to lay his hands on the WC. Only Fitting. #INDvAUS — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 3, 2018

WITH GREAT TEAM WORK, BIG DREAMS WORK. Congratulations to our WORLD CHAMPIONS!! We are proud of you. A big congratulations to Rahul and Paras for their guidance. #ICCU19CWC #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/w0heorY8g6 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2018

T 2603 -YEEEAAAHHHHHHHH !! #INDIACHAMPIONS !! UNDER 19 WORLD CRICKET CHAMPIONS .. THE ONLY NATION TO HAVE WON 4 TIMES !! AMAZING ! Well done India U19 cricket , you have given us such pride and joy ! INDIA ! INDIA ! INDIA !🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 ..गूँज रहा है विश्व भर में !! pic.twitter.com/lyKFPTWZRc — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 3, 2018

Congratulations to the Indian team on dominating the #U19WorldCup and being the deserved champions. Everyone stood up and maintained the intensity throughout the tournament. Truly memorable win. Cherish and soak in this moment. #INDvAUS — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 3, 2018

Three cheers for the Boys In Blue & Coach Rahul Dravid. Team consistently brilliant in winning matches.

#Under19WorldCup #U19CWC #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Z2bwOzV0lN — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) February 3, 2018

CONGRATULATIONS U-19 team India for the #U19WorldCup Championship. Delight to watch some fresh talents… AMAAAAAZiiiiinG!! 😊 — Jeet (@jeet30) February 3, 2018

Wishing the India Under 19 boys all the very best for the final. You've already made us all proud. Bring the cup back home boys #U19WorldCup #chakdeindia pic.twitter.com/oVKROou41a — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) February 2, 2018

Eagerly waiting for the Indian U19 team to lift the world cup…! Common boys make us all proud.😇 #U19WorldCup #INDvAUS — RJ Balaji (@RJ_Balaji) February 3, 2018

Like in this whole tour, India is looking under total control. Half way there 👏 Bring Home the Cup Boys 🤙🏆 #U19WorldCup #IndVsAus — Karun Nair (@karun126) February 3, 2018

India hammer Pakistan by 203 runs in #U19WorldCup cricket! What an exciting team we have. Final is against a team we have already beaten in the opening match of the tournament, Australia. But that was also the case in the Champions Trophy last year&we lost then: so no complacency — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 30, 2018

India beat the pakistan again…

Congratulations U19 team India.. Wonderful performance #INDvPAK #U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/fWx4SzRR7H — Indra Gohil (@indragohil) January 30, 2018