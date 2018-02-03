Manjot Kalra scored an unbeaten 101 as India comfortably chased down the 217-run target set by Australia with eight wickets and 67 balls to spare to win the ICC under-19 cricket World Cup final at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, Tauranga today. This is India’s fourth Under-19 World Cup title, a tournament record. India’s win in the final was set up by the bowlers, who restricted Australia to 216, with Ishan Porel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shiva Singh and Anukul Roy bagging two wickets each. Jonathan Merlo top-scored for Australia with his 76-run knock. With the victory in the title clash, India has won all their matches in the tournament. Manjot Kalra was awarded Man of the Match after hitting a century.

This is the fourth win for the Indian U-19 after lifting the trophy in the 2012 world-cup. The team is currently captained by Prithvi Shaw and coached by former India cricketer Rahul Dravid. In 2000, they won it under the captaincy of Mohammad Kaif and in 2008, they won it under Virat Kohli‘s leadership and in 2012 under the captaincy of Unmukt Chand. In June 2016, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided that Indian players could only play in one under-19 World Cup tournament, regardless if they still meet the age criteria for another edition.

After the win today, people went crazy on Twitter celebrating the win against Australia. Cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuzvendra Chahal along with other celebrities and common folks have come together to wish the team and coach Rahul Dravid on the spectacular win. 

 