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Home > Sports News > U23 World Championships: Vishvajit More Becomes First Indian Greco-Roman Wrestler To Win Silver

U23 World Championships: Vishvajit More Becomes First Indian Greco-Roman Wrestler To Win Silver

The Indian Wrestling landscape has achieved a major landmark as Vishvajit More has become the first Greco-Roman wrestler to bag silver at the U23 World Championships.

U23 World Championships: Vishvajit More Becomes First Indian Greco-Roman Wrestler To Win Silver. (Image Credits: X)
U23 World Championships: Vishvajit More Becomes First Indian Greco-Roman Wrestler To Win Silver. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 17:44 IST

The Indian Wrestling landscape has achieved a major landmark as Vishvajit More has become the first Greco-Roman wrestler to bag silver at the U23 World Championships. The development emerged on October 15, Thursday.

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U23 World Championships: Vishvajit More falls one point short of gold

Having previously earned two bronze medals at the tournament, More climbed another step on the podium after a closely contested final.
Georgia’s Koba Karumidze claimed the title with a 13–12 victory, leaving More just one point short of gold, according to a press release from the U23 World Wrestling Championships. More began his campaign by defeating Mexico’s Isaac Marin Mata 10–8 before overcoming Iranian U20 world champion Armin Shamsipour 8–1 in the quarterfinals. He followed that with a 7–4 win against Russia’s Malik Gigiev in the semifinals to secure his maiden appearance in the title bout.


In the women’s competition, Vaishnavi Patil (65kg) and Amruta Pujari (72kg) will feature in the quarterfinals. Pujari received a first-round bye.
Komal and Diksha Malik also remained in contention for bronze medals. Komal will compete for bronze after Ukraine’s Alina Filipovych defeated her by technical superiority in the semifinals, while Diksha continued her pursuit of a medal in the 76kg category. Mansi Lather exited the women’s 68kg competition following a narrow 9–10 defeat to Italy’s Laura Godino in the quarterfinals.


In the other Greco-Roman results, Chetan (63kg) was eliminated in the pre-quarterfinals, while Karan Kamboj (87kg) lost by technical superiority in the qualification round.

(With inputs from ANI)

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U23 World Championships: Vishvajit More Becomes First Indian Greco-Roman Wrestler To Win Silver
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U23 World Championships: Vishvajit More Becomes First Indian Greco-Roman Wrestler To Win Silver
U23 World Championships: Vishvajit More Becomes First Indian Greco-Roman Wrestler To Win Silver
U23 World Championships: Vishvajit More Becomes First Indian Greco-Roman Wrestler To Win Silver
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