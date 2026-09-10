UCL 2026/27 Matchday 1 Results: Raphinha Shines For Barcelona, Ferran Torres Hat-Trick Powers PSG to Huge Victory

UEFA Champions League Results: The second day of the UEFA Champions League 2026/27 opening matchday saw a large number of goals and strong victories as four European powerhouses, Barcelona, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Paris Saint-Germain, were victorious to start proceedings on a winning note.

The Catalan giants Barcelona came on top by scoring five goals and conceding just one against Feyenoord at the latter’s ground. Also at home, PSG, having won the title last season, took apart the visitors to Slovan Bratislava with six goals to one. The English giants, Manchester United and Liverpool, also made statements with their performances while, against the odds, the French side Lyon pulled together for an important draw.

Barcelona Opens UCL 2026/27 With 5-1 Win Over Feyenoord

Barcelona’s performance against Feyenoord was so dominant that it is hard not to believe that they see themselves as the serious contenders in the race, for now. The most visible of course, was Raphinha, who managed to score twice, as other players like Karim Adeyemi, Lamine Yamal and Gabriel Jesus were also on target. The visitors had only minutes on the clock to settle down as Barcelona took control of the game. In the end, only Sem Steijn could get a goal for Feyenoord, who lost with ease and dignity.

It was a Barcelona attack show which sealed the opening day of the group stage in group E for them without much trouble. Raphinha’s performance was so good that he was awarded the Player of the Match honor.

Martin Odegaard Scores in Arsenal’s Win Over Napoli

Arsenal were rewarded with a very important away triumph in Italy by their skipper Martin Odegaard. The 75th-minute goal of the Norwegian helped the club earn a vital three points. The Gunners were in total control of the ball for the greater portion of the match and even before they scored, they had a lot of opportunities at the goal. David Raya made a couple of saves that proved decisive for the Gunners’ clean-sheet result, and at the same time helped them start their European campaign off the blocks with three valuable points.

Liverpool Beats Atletico Madrid at Home

Liverpool did well to show their fighting spirit and manage to come back and win a 2-1 match at Anfield against Atletico Madrid. After Llorente gave the away side an early lead, a well-timed ball played through by Alexander-Arnold was tapped in with a volley by the Hungarian midfielder Szoboszlai to bring Liverpool level. Then, minutes into the second half, an amazing long shot by Alexis Mac Allister put the Reds ahead. The result was definitely a great showing for Liverpool and their new manager Andoni Iraola in the Champions League.

PSG Scores Six Past Slovan Bratislava

Defending Champions League title holders Paris Saint-Germain gave the entire continent of Europe a warning with an utterly merciless 6-1 victory over Slovan Bratislava. Paris Saint-Germain’s new signing Ferran Torres was the star turn with a remarkable hat-trick, while Ousmane Dembele contributed two goals and Fabian Ruiz too netted a goal to the PSG tally. There was no letting up from the Frenchmen during the whole game. With their 2nd leg tie looming against Manchester City in the last 16 PSG have shown that they definitely want to make it a triple. The result shows that Paris Saint-Germain still has all the potential to go further and bring the title home again.

Sporting CP Recover After Early Own Goal Against Galatasaray

Sporting CP bounced back from an opening minute own goal to beat Galatasaray 3-1 in Lisbon. Before Geny Catamo equalized, Luis Suarez had scored in the second half the penalty that put the home team back ahead. Lastly, Rodrigo Zalazar decided the matter via a beautiful free- kick, which Sporting fans celebrated as quite the turnaround win.

VfB Stuttgart 3-1 Viking

VfB Stuttgart easily defeated Champions League newcomers Viking with a spectacular first-half hat-trick by Ermedin Demirovic. The Bosnian forward completed a treble in the game and scored each of the three goals within the first half hour, giving the German team a strong lead. Viking managed to level the score briefly via Zlatko Tripic, though the skill level of the hosts turned out to be too high for the Norwegian guests.

UCL 2026/27 Matchday 1 Results (September 9th)

Barcelona 5-1 Feyenoord

VfB Stuttgart 3-1 Viking

Arsenal 1-0 Napoli

Liverpool 2-1 Atlético Madrid

PSG 6-1 Slovan Bratislava

SCP 3-1 Galatasaray

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