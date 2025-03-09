UCLA Wins First Big Ten Championship, Defeats Rival USC In Thrilling Comeback

Bruins’ victory marks a triumphant start to their tenure in the Big Ten, proving their resilience against their longtime Pac-12 foe.

The UCLA Bruins made history on Sunday, securing their first Big Ten championship with a hard-fought 72-67 victory over archrival USC at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The championship win was a statement comeback for UCLA, which had lost both regular-season meetings against the top-seeded Trojans.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

USC, which had defeated UCLA 80-67 just over a week ago to claim the Big Ten regular-season title, appeared to be in control once again, building a 13-point lead in the second half. However, the Bruins stormed back, taking their first lead since the opening minutes of the game with a turnover-forced hook shot by Janiah Barker early in the fourth quarter. From there, UCLA’s Kiki Rice, Gabriela Jaquez, and Lauren Betts pushed the lead to six, while USC’s offense faltered under pressure.

Win B1G when it matters. 🏆 Advertisement · Scroll to continue 🔵🔵🔵🔵#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/eGg9VmwMzZ — UCLA Women’s Basketball (@UCLAWBB) March 9, 2025

Betts led the Bruins with 17 points on an efficient 7-of-10 shooting performance, while Rice and Londynn Jones contributed 13 points each. Their efforts, combined with a strong defensive stand, helped UCLA shut down USC’s offense, particularly limiting national player of the year contender JuJu Watkins.

Watkins, who had scored at least 30 points in each of the two prior matchups, struggled under UCLA’s defensive schemes. Despite finishing with 29 points, she shot just 9-for-28 from the field and 2-for-8 from three-point range. USC’s Kiki Iriafen added 10 points, but no other Trojan managed double figures. The offensive struggles were evident in the fourth quarter, as USC did not score a field goal until the final minutes, with Watkins’ first basket of the period coming at the 1:12 mark.

YOUR UCLA WOMENS BASKETBALL BRUINS ARE THE BIG 10 TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIPS! The Bruins overcome a double digit deficit with a ferocious comeback to win the Big 10 Final! pic.twitter.com/L7cbyEyeT3 — UCLA Breakdown (@uclabreakdown) March 9, 2025

Defensively, Watkins was still a force, making several key plays throughout the game, including forcing turnovers and disrupting UCLA’s offensive flow. USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb praised her star player’s effort on both ends of the floor despite the loss. “How she has developed into the two-way player that she is is really remarkable,” Gottlieb said. “She takes no breaks and continues to impact the game on both ends.”

The Bruins’ victory marks a triumphant start to their tenure in the Big Ten, proving their resilience against their longtime Pac-12 foe. With the conference title secured, UCLA now looks ahead to the NCAA tournament, where they hope to carry their momentum onto the national stage.

ALSO READ: Inter Miami Seals Victory With 10 Men While Messi Rests On Bench