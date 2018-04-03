Real Madrid outclassed Juventus in the 2017 final of UEFA Champions League. Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo netted a stunning brace to secure a 4-1 win over Turin giants last year. Zinedine Zidane finds Turin giants and Serie A league back to back winners Juventus strong contenders of UEFA Champions League every season title as their impressive record in Europe's elite competition speaks volumes. With the last year's finalist destined to face each other in the UEFA Champions league quarters for a place in the last four, Real Madrid manager Zidane wants his players to remain humble as the defending champions prepare for their second big test in Champions League title defence.

The reigning champions thrashed Champions League dark horses Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the Round of 16 phase with a 5-2 aggregate.

While Cristiano Ronaldo and co got the better of Neymar-less PSG in the knockout phase, Turin giants Juventus eliminated Real Madrid’s group stage conquerors Tottenham Hotspur in the last 16. After narrowly missing out the UEFA Champions League title success not once but twice in 3 years, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri will be eager to bring the coveted title at the Allianz Stadium. Although Zidane is not banking on last year’s triumph over Juventus in the UEFA Champions League final, the former Real Madrid legend believes the quarter-final tie is another match in another setting for his side.

Impressed by the good style of Juventus, Zinedine Zidane revealed that he is keeping an eye on his next opponent in the UEFA Champions League. The 45-year old Frenchman asserted that the Old Lady are having a fruitful season and are a complete team which demands the opponents’ constant attentiveness. “Juve have always been strong and they’re showing that. They are a complete team and you need to be attentive to what they do at the back, in midfield and in attack,” Real Madrid head coach was quoted as saying. “Juve are having a good season. I’ve watched their matches, I can’t comment on any criticism of the Italian league but Juventus have a good style,” Zidane added.

