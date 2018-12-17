UEFA Champions League 2018: Champions League draws will be out today at 4:30 pm. All the qualified teams will be rolled in different pots and then each group winner will be drawn against group runner-ups. The live broadcast of the draw will be available on Sony TEN 2 and TEN 2 HD. The online streaming will be through Sonyliv.com and Sony LIV app. Stay tuned and watch the draw.

UEFA Champions League 2018: The Champions League Round-of-16 draw will take place at the UEFA Headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland today. The 16 teams that have qualified by the virtue of finishing 1st and 2nd in their respective groups would learn their opponents for the knockout round. The Round-of-16 matches will be played over 2 legs on home and away basis with the teams qualifying as group winners playing the second leg at home. The first leg of the matches will be played on February 12/13 and February 19/20 with 2 matches scheduled each day. The second leg matches will be played on March 5/6 and March 12/13. According to the rules of the competition, no 2 teams from the same nation could play each other and the group winners from one group will play the runners-up from another group

This year’s draw will see 4 teams from England, 3 teams from Spain, 3 teams from Germany, 2 teams each from France and Italy and 1 team each from Portugal and The Netherlands.

Real Madrid has won the competition for the last three consecutive seasons but they will face stiff competition to defend their title. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) has been the top-scorer in the group stage with 8 goals followed by Lionel Messi (Barcelona) who has 6 goals so far. The final of the Champions League will be played at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid on June 1, 2019.

The Champions League draw will be followed by the draw for the Round-of-32 of the Europa League.

Which teams have qualified for the draw?

The fate of Europe's elite football teams, fighting in the #UCL, will be decided today! 🔥⚽ Watch the Round of 16 Draw, LIVE on SONY TEN 2 (also in HD).#GodsAtPlay #SPNSports pic.twitter.com/l82azX3NQ2 — SPN- Sports (@SPNSportsIndia) December 17, 2018

Group winners: Barcelona (ESP), Bayern München (GER), Borussia Dortmund (GER),

Juventus (ITA), Manchester City (ENG), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Porto (POR) and

Real Madrid (ESP).

Group Runners-up: Ajax (NED), Atlético Madrid (ESP), Liverpool (ENG), Lyon (FRA),

Manchester United (ENG), Roma (ITA), Schalke (GER) and Tottenham Hotspur (ENG).

What time will the draw start?

The draw process will begin at 4:30 PM India time on Monday, December 17, 2018.

Where can you watch the draw on TV and Live streaming?

The live broadcast of the draw will be available on Sony TEN 2 and TEN 2 HD. The online streaming will be through Sonyliv.com and Sony LIV app.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More