The 2020-2021 UEFA Champions League group stage draw was made in Geneva on Thursday. The other two teams in Group G are Dynamo Kyiv and Ferencvaros. The winners of the 2019-2020 season of Champions League, Bayern Munich, are drawn in Group A, along with Atletico Madrid, Salzburg, Lokomotiv Moskva.Meanwhile, the Group H seems to be the group of death as Manchester United, PSG and RB Leipzig are in the same group.Nobody can forget Manchester United humiliating last season’s runner-up at their own home during the 2018/19 season.

UEFA, in a statement, said that the full fixture list for the group stage will be communicated on Friday evening after “taking into account the calendars of participating clubs and stakeholders.”The biggest news is that for the first time in the history of the Champions League, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will face each other in the group stages.The rivalry between the two was at a halt ever since Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Juventus in 2018. But this seems to bring a revival in the intense competition between the two, even if it is going to be for a few days.

Champions League group stage draw:

Group A: Bayern, Atletico Madrid, Salzburg, Lokomotiv Moskva

Group B: Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Internazionale, Monchengladbach

Group C: Porto, Manchester City, Olympiacos, Marseille

Group D: Liverpool, Ajax, Atalanta, Midtjylland

Group E: Sevilla, Chelsea, Krasnodar, Rennes

Group F: Zenit, Dortmund, Lazio, Club Brugge

Group G: Juventus, Barcelona, Dynamo Kyiv, Ferencvaros

Group H: Paris, Manchester United, Leipzig, Istanbul Basaksehir.

