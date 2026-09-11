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Home > Sports News > UEFA Champions League 2026/27 Results: Bayern Munich and Manchester United Register Huge Matchday 1 Wins

UEFA Champions League 2026/27 Results: Bayern Munich and Manchester United Register Huge Matchday 1 Wins

UEFA Champions League 2026/27 Matchday 1 saw Bayern Munich crush Bodø/Glimt 5-0 and Manchester United thrash Sabah 4-0. Jamal Musiala, Harry Kane, Bruno Fernandes and Benjamin Sesko starred as both European giants began their UCL campaigns with dominant victories and clean sheets.

Harry Kane and Lisandro Martinez in frame. Image Credit: X
Harry Kane and Lisandro Martinez in frame. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-09-11 08:42 IST

UEFA Champions League Results: Bayern Munich and Manchester United kicked off their respective campaigns at the UEFA Champions League 2026/27 with huge wins. The German Giants defeated Bodo/Glimt by five goals while keeping a clean sheet. Meanwhile, the Red Devils handed a 4-0 drubbing to UCL debutants Sabah. In other results, Como and Lens recorded wins as well. While the matches between Fenerbahce and Roma and PSV and Shakhtar Donetsk ended in draws.

Bayern Munich 5-0 Bodø/Glimt

Bayern Munich put up a magnificent display on Matchday 1, defeating Bod/Glimt by five clear runs. Jamal Musiala had the first goal of the match barely minutes after half time, with a second goal from Michael Olise, a goal each by Harry Kane and Alphonso Davies sealing Bayern’s big win. Bayern have now won 23 out of the last 23 Champions League openers without defeat a record few can match.

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Manchester United 4-0 Sabah

Manchester United finally made it their dream come true by returning to the Champions League after a two year absence. They handed over a crushing 4-0 victory to debutants Sabah at Old Trafford. The four goals from Manchester United were scored by Matheus Cua, Bruno Fernandes, Benjamin Sesko, and Lisandro Martinez when the United side under Michael Carrick won three crucial points.

Como Continue Dream European Journey

The Italian club Como surely brought about the most surprising result of the evening as they thrashed RB Leipzig 4-1. This was a very significant win for the club and in the Champions League debut for Como which is just the latest success for the side that rapidly climbed the Italian football chain over the years.

Lens Seal Dramatic Comeback Win

Lens beat Slavia Praha away 3-2 in a brilliant display of teamwork and determination on the pitch. They did all the damage in the final moments of the match after Slavia, from Czech Republic had almost clinched them a win, to the delight of the players and fans all over the place.

UCL 2026/27 Matchday 1 Results (September 10th)

  • Fenerbahçe 1 – 1 Roma

  • PSV 1 – 1 Shakhtar Donetsk

  • Bayern 5 – 0 Bodø/Glimt

  • Lens 3 – 2 Slavia Praha

  • Como 4 – 1 RB Leipzig

  • Man Utd 4 – 0 Sabah

Also Read: Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Shafali Varma, Deepti Sharma Star as Team India Crush Bangladesh to Reach Final

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UEFA Champions League 2026/27 Results: Bayern Munich and Manchester United Register Huge Matchday 1 Wins

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UEFA Champions League 2026/27 Results: Bayern Munich and Manchester United Register Huge Matchday 1 Wins
UEFA Champions League 2026/27 Results: Bayern Munich and Manchester United Register Huge Matchday 1 Wins
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