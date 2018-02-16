Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos said that Zinedine Zidane has accomplished more than enough in his first two seasons as manager at Santiago Bernabeu. The German midfielder while praising the Real Madrid manager for doing an admirable job at Madrid said that arguments always arise when things are not going well. Kroos, who joined Madrid from FC Bayern Munich in 2014 also added that UEFA Champions League is the only competition Real Madrid can win right now.

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos praised manager Zinedine Zidane for doing admirable job at Santiago Bernabeu in the last 2 years. Ever since his appointment in 2016, the Real Madrid manager has come under fire by Blancos supporters for the first time. Madrid’s dreadful performances in Spanish La Liga where they are 17 points behind Clasico rivals FC Barcelona and UEFA Champions League where they came second in group standings were strongly criticized by Madrid supporters. Madrid’s recent triumph over Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) has eased the pressure of change at Bernabeu.

With Real Madrid fans breathing fresh air after their emphatic 3-1 flooring of PSG in first leg of thier UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash on Wednesday, Blancos midfielder Toni Kroos rubbished any reports of Zidane facing the axe at Madrid. Kroos, who orchestrated Madrid’s attack with Croatian playmaker Luca Modric against PSG said that arguments can rise for a team who is currently holding the La Liga and UEFA Champions League title. Thoroughly satisfied by Zidane’s work, Kroos said that the Frenchman has achieved more than enough in his first two seasons.

"Zidane has won eight titles in two years, that's more than enough," Kroos added. Banking on goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo, Real Madrid will play the second leg on 5th March at Parc Des Princes. Kroos belives Real Madrid have raised their level in the last couple of fixtures and going strength to strength. "We have gone through a difficult phase, but in recent weeks we have raised our level and I am confident that we will be very successful going forward," Kroos said in a statement. For Kroos, Champions League is the only title they can clinch this season. "This victory is very important because the Champions League is the only competition we can win right now," Kroos added.