UEFA Champions League Real Madrid vs AFC Ajax: The Spanish football club Real Madrid on Wednesday faced a humiliating defeat against AFC Ajax by 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. Real Madrid made exit from the UEFA Champions League in a humiliating manner with 5-3 aggregate loss to AFC Ajax.

UEFA Champions League Real Madrid vs AFC Ajax: The 3 times defending champions of the UEFA Champions League Real Madrid were stunned by the AFC Ajax on Wednesday as they faced a 4-1 defeat. The Ajax ended Real Madrid’s European reign and beat them at their home ground Santiago Bernabeu. This was Real Madrid’s biggest defeat after star player Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Juventus. Spanish goalie Nachos Fernandez told the media that reigns eventually come to an end. Something like this was going to happen sooner or later. In the first leg match, Ajax had faced a 2-1 defeat but in the second leg match, the Lancers’ young guns turned the tables and marked a 5-3 aggregate win on Real Madrid.

There were raining goals and the game was full of entertainment and excitement. AFC Axja piled on the misery on struggling Real Madrid and showed a dominating game throughout the match. Hakim Ziyech was the first man to score in the high-voltage game and he provided an early lead to his side by hitting the nets in the 7th minute. The Dutch troop played an attacking game and in the 18th minute David Neres provided the second lead.

The night everything went in for Ajax pic.twitter.com/AZMqRM6NxX — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 6, 2019

The best video you’ll see today, Ajax free kick from the stands!!!! pic.twitter.com/uWu3v2MdDW — Red Bun Football (@RBFutbolTweets) March 6, 2019

Real Madrid strikers tried hard to score in the first half but were avoided by Ajax goalie Andre Onana. The action continued in the second half of the match also as Susan Tadic succeeded in the 62nd minute. For the Spanish side, Marco Asensio brought some happiness for his side in the 70th minute but it was too late as Real Madrid were trailing by 3 goals. The last nail in the coffin was struck by Lasse Schone in the 72nd minute of the match, which helped Ajax to take make it 4-1.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More