“Expectations are maximum,” Pique was quoted as saying. “We go out as favourites, with a chance to win,” he added. With the favourable and positive atmosphere, Pique want his Barca to be more prudent. The 31-year old defender who has a son with Pop singer Shakira said Barcelona have to learn from experience and one bad day can knock them out of the competition. “We have to learn from experience, what has happened in recent years, and know that one bad day could see you knocked out of the Champions League,” Pique said. “A bad result against Chelsea could turn the good season we are having into one that’s not so good,” he added.