Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes praised striker Thomas Muller's striking brilliance and said he can pop out of nowhere when it comes to scoring goals. Thomas Muller was again crucial for Jupp Heynckes's side as Bayern Munich thrashed Besiktas 5-0 in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie clash. Heynckes said that out of nothing Muller can score goals, like the first goal or the second one where Bayern were successful with our vertical play.

The German international has scored three goals in his last five appearances for Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League this season. Heynckes, who considers Muller as one of the key players of the strong Bayern Munich squad said that their free-scoring player is well aware of the fact that Champions League is something special to Bayern where they are supposed to showcase special performances. “It’s really interesting if such matches come up how the players get fit and how they get prepared,” Jupp Heynckes said after the game.

“If we look at Thomas, it’s really extreme. He knows the Champions League is something special and we have to show special performances,” Heynckes added. Heynckes believes if Muller was not injured he would’ve found the net on plenty of occasions in this season. For the treble-winning manager for Bayern, Muller is capable of showing strong performances for the Bavarian giants and is a player, who always motivates his peers. “He is a player that fits in well and is an important part of our system,” Heynckes said in a statement. “Out of nothing he can score goals, like the first goal or the second one where we were successful with our vertical play,” he added.

