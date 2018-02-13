Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane praised each other ahead of their UEFA Champions League match at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy on Tuesday. Chiellini called Harry Kane an exceptional striker who has grown a lot over the years in the Premier League. The England International revealed how he welcomed Spurs striker in the world of international football during his debut for the Three Lions in 2015.

Real Madrid conquerors in the group stage Tottenham Hotspur starring inspirational striker Harry Kane will take on last year’s UEFA Champions League finalist Juventus in the first leg of their round of 16 clash on Tuesday at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to capitalize on Harry Kane’s subliminal run in front of goals when they take on Serie A giants in their playground. The England international has netted eight goals in his previous 7 appearances for Spurs. For Mauricio Pochettino ‘s men, the Juventus clash is expected to be one of toughest challenge they will face in their Champions League campaign.

The Turin giants haven’t conceded a single goal in their last seven games. Kane, who first witnessed the defending genius of Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini in one of 2015’s international friendly, was full of praise towards the Juventus defender. Reminiscing the first encounter with Chiellini, Kane revealed how he welcomed Spurs striker in the world of international football. “Chiellini is an amazing defender. Five minutes into my first start for England he made a very tough challenge. It was a nice welcome to international football!” Kane was quoted as saying during Spurs-Juventus’ pre-match presser.

After Harry Kane and Mauricio Pochettino concluded Spurs’ pre-match conference, Italian defender was next in to spoke about their tonight’s opponents. The 33-year old defender called Kane an exceptional striker who has grown a lot over the years. “He’s an exceptional striker, his statistics of the last year demonstrate this,” Chiellini said. “He’s a player that’s grown a lot, the most difficult thing is to keep improving,” he added. The UEFA Champions League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus in Turin, Italy starts tonight at 1:15 AM (IST).