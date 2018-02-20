Eager to face Chelsea FC in UEFA Champions League Round of 16, FC Barcelona have all the bragging rights when it comes to facing Premier League holders in Europe’s biggest competition. Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde said that he considers the Barca-Chelsea as a little rivalry and acknowledged that main players change during the game although Lionel Messi and Andrés Iniesta are still at Camp Nou. Valverde added the tie is important for Leo, for him and for everyone.

Banking on FC Barcelona’s successful run in UEFA Champions over the years, Ernesto Valverde believes the Catalan giants have all the bragging rights when it comes to facing Premier League holders Chelsea in Europe’s biggest competition. The Barca-Chelsea clash at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday will be the 13th clash between the Blues and the Blaugrana. The Premier League giants have a better record when it comes to facing La Liga giants in the European competition. Conte’s men are undefeated in the last seven clashes with FC Barcelona in Champions League.

When it comes to clearing stages and getting in the business end of UEFA’s elite club competition, Barca have recorded three knockout appearances with Chelsea’s two if their previous encounters are concerned. Addressing the media ahead of his side’s Round of 16 action at Stamford Bridge, FC Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde revealed that he considers the Barca-Chelsea as a little rivalry and admitted that main players change during the game. For Valverde it is the rivalry between the two clubs which gives them a little bit more expectation.

Keeping the rich history shared by FC Barcelona and Chelsea in check, Valverde admitted that history counts. “The main players change during the game. Messi, [Andres] Iniesta might still be there, but I think it’s good that there’s been a little rivalry, it gives us a little bit more expectation,” Valverde was quoted as saying. Despite his goal scoring heroics against every club in Europe, Barcelona’s talisman Lionel Messi will be looking to score his first goal against Chelsea. “This tie is important for Leo, for me, for everyone. For Barcelona. It’ll be tough, but it’s important because we want to qualify,” Valverde added.

