Chelsea manager Antonio Conte warned the Blues to not solely stay focused on FC Barcelona’s little magician Lionel Messi ahead of his side’s much-anticipated clash with La Liga leaders in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Despite his goalless record against Chelsea in his UEFA Champions League career Conte still praised Lionel Messi and called him the best player in the world. Keeping Messi’s abysmal record against the Blues in check, FC Barcelona still have many match winners including the likes of star striker Luis Suarez, Andres Iniesta and Ivan Rakitic who has a habit of scoring decisive goals for the Catalan giants to cause utmost damage at Stamford Bridge.

“Messi has the capacity to solve the situation and create a chance when you are not seeing the chance to score. This means that, with this player, we are talking about a fantastic player, Antonio Conte was quoted as saying. Conte asserted that Chelsea have to pay great attention, but not only to the Argentine, who will be looking to score his first goal at Stamford Bridge. The former Juventus manager hailed the Uruguayan striker and said his Wednesday’s opponents are dangerous but Chelsea will try their level best to restrict Messi, Suarez and Andres Iniesta. “We have to pay great attention, but not only to Messi. [Luis] Suarez is a fantastic striker. The rest of the team are very dangerous, so we have to work as a team to try and stop Barcelona – Messi, Suarez, [Andres] Iniesta; the whole team of Barcelona,” he added.

