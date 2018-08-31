Arguably, the Group of Death - the toughest group - this year is Group B which will have Barcelona, Tottenham, Inter and PSV vying for the top two places. While Group C serves equally tough competition with Red Star Belgrade the least talented side, quality wise. The other three sides in Group C are PSG, Liverpool and Carlo Ancelotti-led Napoli.

It is bound to be yet another tough year for Project Neymar in Europe after Paris Saint Germain was drawn into one of the toughest groups in UEFA Champions League 2018-19. Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo will get the opportunity to face his ‘beloved’ Manchester United as they were placed in the Group H with Juventus. It is going to be an exciting year for Serie A giants Inter who are making a come back to the continental championship after a long time.

Arguably, the Group of Death – the toughest group – this year is Group B which will have Barcelona, Tottenham, Inter and PSV vying for the top two places. While Group C serves equally tough competition with Red Star Belgrade the least talented side, quality wise. The other three sides in Group C are PSG, Liverpool and Carlo Ancelotti-led Napoli.

Elsewhere, Group A will see fierce competition between Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund while Monaco and Club Brugge will have to work really hard for a top-two finish.

Group D has the least exciting fixtures, at least for the fans outside Europe, as Lokomotiv Moscow, Porto, Schalke and Galatasaray have been drawn into it. In the Group E, Bayern Munich will be challenged by Benfica, Ajax and AEK Athens.

Pep Guardiola’s domestic conquerers Manchester City has been handed a rather easy group where Shakhtar Donetsk, Olympique Lyon and Hoffenheim will be competing with them. The English side is favourites to qualify for the round of 16.

Defending champions Real Madrid will be once again looking to continue their dominance in Europe, after having won the tournament three times in a row. Roma, CSKA Moscow and Viktoria Plzen are tied with the La Liga giants in Group G.

Group H also serves a couple of exciting matches where Juventus, Manchester United and Valencia have been tied together. Switzerland’s Young Boys is the fourth side which will compete with the above-mentioned teams.

Here are the UEFA Champions League draw in full:

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More