UEFA Champions League : Emery’s Call For Aston Villa To “Break Our Limit” Against RB Leipzig

Unai Emery has challenged Aston Villa to surpass their expectations and enhance their chances of advancing to the Champions League knockout stages with a crucial victory over RB Leipzig. Villa, competing in Europe’s top club competition for the first time since 1983, have the opportunity to make significant progress towards the last 16 with a win, as Leipzig are still without a point after five matches.

Villa arrived in Germany following successive Premier League victories but are looking to bounce back from a surprising defeat at Club Brugge and a draw at home to Juventus. Emery emphasized the importance of learning from these setbacks and making the most of their current position. “We must learn our lesson from that difficult trip to Belgium and face Leipzig, another team considered underdogs, despite their history in the Champions League,” he said. “Leipzig have played in the competition in six of the last seven seasons, reaching the semi-finals under Julian Nagelsmann four years ago, so they’re not to be underestimated.”

He further shared his excitement about the challenge of facing a side with everything to play for. “My wish to play in this competition is because of how we can break our limit. At the beginning, we were more or less contenders to be between positions eight and 24 [in the table], but the possibility we have to be in the top eight is about how we can face this, how the players can respond and show our capacity. I want to play matches like that because for our mentality it is good as well, how we can manage a match like tomorrow, and with the difficulties we are going to face. Maybe tomorrow, if they are not winning, they will not have possibilities to be in the next round. Leipzig usually have the capacity, players, and objectives to be there.”

Morgan Rogers Embraces the Higher Stakes

Morgan Rogers, who made his England debut last month, spoke about the significant step up in competition after joining Villa from Middlesbrough. The midfielder has quickly become a regular fixture in Emery’s team, often playing behind Ollie Watkins in attack, although Jhon Durán started and scored the winner in the victory against Southampton. Rogers, who previously played for Bournemouth and Blackpool, shared his thoughts on the challenge of maintaining peak condition at the highest level.

“I thought the Championship was hard but this is a whole new level,” Rogers remarked. “It is about eating, sleeping well, and training right. It is about understanding your body better than anyone else. Everyone uses different things, but it is about making sure you’re ready to go when the whistle blows. It is about understanding your body and using that to your advantage.”

Emery’s Next Challenge: Pairing Watkins and Durán

Unai Emery spoke about his next tactical challenge of pairing Ollie Watkins and Jhon Durán together in attack. While Watkins is gaining more experience with the national team and in Europe, becoming a consistent and competitive force for Villa, Durán’s potential is steadily improving. “Watkins is getting more experience in the national team and in Europe, being consistent and competitive with everything we need on the field. Durán has big potential, and progressively he’s getting better. Now he’s much better than two years ago. The next challenge I have is to play with both.”

Villa will be without Leon Bailey due to a minor hamstring issue, while Jacob Ramsey is nearing a return after sustaining a hamstring injury during last month’s loss to Liverpool.