Continuing FC Barcelona’s Tiki Taka play which he aced during his spells at the Catalonia club both as player and coach, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola reached new heights with the Premier League leaders. Guardiola’s Manchester City on Wednesday completed a record number of passes in the UEFA Champions League at the Etihad stadium. The new record was established by Guardiola’s men in their dreadful home defeat to Swiss club FC Basel in UEFA Champions League. Lethal strikes from Basel players Mohamed Elyounoussi and Michael Lang turned out to be the difference makers in the second leg against Manchester City.

Despite a shocking result at Etihad against FC Basel last night, the Citizens still progressed to the next round of Europe’s biggest competition with a 5-2 aggregate. Despite being the losing side, Manchester City completed 979 passes which turned out to be the highest total recorded since the inception of Champions League football in the early 90s. Before registering the unprecedented feat in the Champions League, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City produced another passing record while hosting the Premier League holders Chelsea at the Etihad last week on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s men ended the night with a 1-0 win over Antonio Conte’s Chelsea where they completed a record breaking 902 passes against the Blues. On Wednesday night, they completed 978 passes and recorded 77.7 % possession in their 2-1 tumbling against Basel. “In the second half we just passed the ball to pass the ball. It was everything slowly, without rhythm,” Guardiola was quoted as saying.

