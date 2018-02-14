Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager Unai Emery revealed what he thinks about swapping world's expensive signing till date with the five-time Ballon D'Or winner. Emery said he will never swap the Portuguese with the Brazilian. Neymar joined PSG from FC Barcelona in a lucrative €222 million move which broke all the previous transfer window records. Neymar has revolutionized the PSG side which are yet to be defeated in UEFA Champions League and are leading the French league standings.

With the much-awaited encounter between Portuguese stalwart Cristiano Ronaldo and Brazilian superstar Neymar closing in, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager Unai Emery revealed what he thinks about swapping world’s expensive signing till date with the five-time Ballon D’Or winner. While the record-breaking signing has been heavily linked with Real Madrid which might see Ronaldo joining the Paris side, Emery said he will never swap the Portuguese with the Brazilian. Neymar joined PSG from FC Barcelona in a lucrative €222 million move which broke all the previous transfer window records.

Ever since his arrival, Neymar has revolutionized the PSG side which are yet to be defeated in UEFA Champions League and are leading the French league standings. PSG’s tonight opponents are desperately searching for Ronaldo’s replacement who recently turned 33. When Emery was asked whether the former Sevilla will fancy replacing Neymar with Ronaldo, the PSG manager said that he is delighted to have Neymar. Despite their heavyweight clash with Real Madrid, the Paris club are still favourites of many football pundits to escape the shackles of defending champions and lift their first title.

Emery said that PSG’s preparations started after FC Barcelona’s stunning win over them last year. “Maybe the preparation already started after that game as we wanted to get something positive out of that experience,” Emery said.”We’ve spoken about that game briefly but very straight to the point, every bad experience gives you the chance to learn a lot,’’ he added. The PSG manager believes PSG are prepared more than ever and his team is ready to compete with one of the best in European football.