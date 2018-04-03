Former Juventus and Italy veteran Dino Zoff praised for Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the mouth-watering clash between Real Madrid and Juventus on Tuesday night. Defending European champions Real Madrid will collide again with last year's finalist Juventus on Tuesday night at the Juventus stadium in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. Former Italian great Dino Zoff hailed the Blancos' record-breaking goal scorer as an incredible player, who is any goalkeeper’s nightmare when he's on the attack. Zoff asserted that only thing a goalkeeper can do when Ronaldo is front of him is to hope that he misses.

Former Juventus and Italy veteran Dino Zoff had nothing but absolute praise for Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the mouth-watering clash between Real Madrid and Juventus on Tuesday night. Defending European champions Real Madrid will lock horns against their nemesis and last year’s finalist Juventus on Tuesday night at the Juventus stadium in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. The quarter-final meeting between Massimiliano Allegri’s side and Zinedine Zidane’s men will also be a rematch of the iconic 2017 final between the Serie A giants and La Liga holders.

Real Madrid decimated Juventus last year in the UEFA Champions League final in Cardiff with Blanco’s talisman scoring a brace for the defending champions. Ronaldo with his goal scoring exploits emerged as the top scorer of Europe’s elite competition last season. The 33-year old has emphatically matched his goalscoring tally of 12 goals already before the quarter-final stage. For Real Madrid, it is pretty obvious that the difference maker in last year’s final is likely to play a pivotal role in Madrid’s quarterfinal meeting with Juventus in the Champions League.

Speaking about the individual brilliance of Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of his former side’s clash with the reigning European champions, former Italian great Dino Zoff hailed the Blancos’ record-breaking goal scorer as an incredible player, who is any goalkeeper’s nightmare when he’s on the attack. “[Ronaldo] is an incredible player,” Zoff was quoted as saying by MARCA in an interview. “When you have him in front of you, you have to be concentrated all the time,” he added. Zoff asserted that only thing a goalkeeper can do when Ronaldo is front of him is to hope that he misses. “The only thing you can do is hope that he misses,” Zoff reckoned.

