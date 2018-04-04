Continuing his red-hot form in UEFA Champions League this season, Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines once again with another stunning goal. Ronaldo netted a brilliant overhead kick in Madrid's quarterfinal clash with 2017 finalist Juventus on Tuesday night at Allianz Stadium in Turin. When asked about his remarkable goal which might go down in the history of Europe’elite completion as the best goal scored by an individual, Ronaldo said that he didn't expect to score that kind of a goal.

Even though Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal-scoring exploits never comes as a surprise to anyone in the world of football, but the Real Madrid talisman himself was amazed to found the back of the net against Juventus on Tuesday night in such jaw-dropping fashion. Ronaldo scored a flamboyant overhead kick in Real Madrid’s 3-0 thrashing of Juventus in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash at Allianz Stadium. The Portuguese captain another stunning brace to help defending champions Real Madrid ease past last year finalist in the first leg away from home. Ronaldo also became the first player to score in 10 consecutive UEFA Champions League games.

Back to back UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid were drawn against last year’s finalist Juventus in a rematch of 2017 final for this season’s quarter-final phase. The Turin giants and Serie A leaders Juventus hosted the first leg of the quarterfinal against Zinedine Zidane’s men, who secured their pathway to last eight with eliminating title favourites Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the knockout phase. Juventus’ hopes of avenging last year’s thrashing in the Champions League final were shattered by Cristiano Ronaldo, who emphatically repeated his 2017 final heroics against the Turin giants last night.

It took Cristiano Ronaldo less than three minutes to announce his arrival at the Allianz Stadium. The 33-year old ardently broke the deadlock through Isco’s delightful pas in the 3rd minute of the game. Ronaldo rolled heads of both Real Madrid and Juventus fans when he outrageous struck a bicycle kick in the second half leaving Gianluigi Buffon dumfounded. Speaking about his stunning strike after the match, Ronaldo said he didn’t expect him to score a goal like that.

“I didn’t expect to score that goal but let’s speak about the game,” Ronaldo said. Ronaldo received a standing ovation from Juventus fans after his stunning bicycle kick. “I think the game was amazing. We scored three goals against Juve – a great team,” Ronaldo said.”We played nice and of course I’m happy. I helped the team. I scored two goals. A great night,” he concluded.

