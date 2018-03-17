The upcoming Turin-Madrid clash for the semi-final spot in this season's UEFA Champions League between Real Madrid and Juventus is the battle of undaunted for Italy's legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. Buffon is hoping to overhaul Real Madrid's successive triumph in Europe’s biggest spectacle. Buffon's Juventus despite being the most successful team in Italian Serie A contested 2015 final against FC Barcelona followed by last year’s final against Real Madrid. The Juventus keeper feels that only the most determined team out of Real Madrid and Juventus will secure their pathway for another semi-final berth.

"The truth is that when you lose with certain teams, made up of similar champions, you do not have the regrets and frustrations that usually accompany defeats,” Buffon said

Juventus legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has hailed the Turin-Madrid clash for the semi-final spot in this season’s UEFA Champions League as the battle of undaunted. Buffon, who is hoping overhaul Real Madrid’s successive triumph’s in Europe’s biggest spectacle feels that only the most determined team out of Real Madrid and Juventus will secure their pathway for another semi-final berth. The draw of this season’s UEFA Champions League for the quarter-final brought last year’s finalist Juventus and eventual winners Real Madrid against each other. Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid spearheaded by Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Luca Modric and Sergio Ramos scripted history when they became the first club to retain the UEFA Champions League title since the tournament’s inception in 1992.

With sublime strikes from Ronaldo, Casemiro and Marco Asensio, Madrid outclassed Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus 4-1 at The Millennium Stadium in Cardiff last year. Prior to their meeting in the final, the Turin giants edge past 2014 champions to headline the final with their arch-rivals FC Barcelona. Despite being a household name in Italian Serie A, Juventus have failed to clinch the Champions League title ever since it was revamped in the early 1990s. The Old lady contested 2015 final against FC Barcelona followed by last year’s final against Real Madrid.

Buffon, who is still waiting for his first European title success with Juve at the age of 40 took to Instagram after the quarter-final draw. “Sometimes we won, sometimes we lost,” Buffon captioned his post with Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos on Instagram. “The truth is that when you lose with certain teams, made up of similar champions, you do not have the regrets and frustrations that usually accompany defeats,” Buffon said. “I hope this goes for them as well! The most determined win!,” he added.

