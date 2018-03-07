Drawing comparison between his current club Manchester City and former club FC Barcelona said that his side still has a long way to go if they want to share the spotlight with heavyweights of world football. Pep Guardiola's men were rampant in their last UEFA Champions League encounter against FC Basel thrashing the Swiss club 4-0 away from home in the first leg last month. Guardiola said that Barca dominated the last decade, 15, 20 years with different managers and players, winning a lot of things.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola feels that FC Barcelona will get a blank page if they try to draw a comparison and his current side still has a long way to go in order to match the trophy cabinet and luxurious success of the Catalan club. The former Barcelona manager who is currently leading the Citizens to their 5th Premier League triumph said that his side still has a long way to go if they want to share the spotlight with heavyweights of world football. Guardiola’s men were rampant in their last UEFA Champions League encounter against FC Basel thrashing the Swiss club 4-0 away from home in the first leg last month.

Manchester City recently secured their first silverware of this season with an emphatic 3-0 mauling of Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal at Wembley last week. Guardiola, who lifted the Champions League trophy both as a player and coach in Barca colours said that there is no comparison between the current Manchester City players and Barcelona. The City manager asserted that FC Barcelona accomplished everything in the last decade with a different set of managers and players. “They are players who won in the past a lot; most of us are new here. Now we can say we won one title together but it’s not good for us to compare with that team,” Guardiola was quoted as saying.

“That team dominated the last decade, 15, 20 years with different managers and players, winning a lot of things,” he added. To cement a legacy like FC Barcelona, Pep said the Catalan success in Europe was years in the making, something which cannot happen with clubs like Manchester City overnight. “To think about joining these kind of teams you have to be there for a long time. A long time means many, many years. [This season] we have just one title, that’s all,” Guardiola said.

