Sevilla star Jesus Navas wants to win his club's Champions League last-16 opening tie against Manchester United for his former side Manchester City. The Spaniard has issued a warning to Jose Mourinho asking him not to underestimate Sevilla, who are enjoying a fine run in the La Liga and have also entered the finals of the Copa del Rey where they will have the last tussle with Barcelona for the trophy.

Manchester United will face Sevilla in the opening leg of their Champions League last-16 clash. Awaiting them in Spain will be a familiar face in Jesus Navas who has earlier played against the Red Devils during his four-year stint with Manchester City. Navas will not be seeking any extra motivation against United when he takes the field for his home side Sevilla. The naturally talented winger who rose to prominence during his time with City, winning a decent amount of silverware is keen on knocking out United from the competition. In his four years of stay in Manchester, the Spaniard won two League Cups and a Premier League title with the blue side of the city.

Issuing a strong warning to Mourinho and his men ahead of their meeting in the Champions League, Navas reckoned it will be the opponents’ fault to underestimate the Spanish side. He also stated that Sevilla are a great side with the right mix of players and are capable of pulling off anything. Navas, who spent four years at City before moving to Sevilla last year, feels it would be nice for his friends back in Manchester if his current side dumps Manchester United out of the Champions League.

The 32-year-old knows he will be celebrated by the City fans if he manages to dent United’s hopes in the competition. “For us, it’s all about getting through to the next round. But I know it would be nice for some of the friends I’ve got back in Manchester if we did manage to pull it off and knock out United,” Navas was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

Navas opined that writing off Sevilla will be a huge mistake on United’s part as the team has been performing well across competitions. They are currently on the 5th spot in the La Liga table and have been unbeaten in their last three games across competitions. Sevilla has also booked a final clash with Barcelona in the Copa del Rey and will aim to finish the season with at least one trophy in their bag.

“If people underestimate us, they should look at what we’re doing at the moment, our performances, the fact we’ve got to a final already and we’re still in all of the competitions. We’re a great side and we can achieve things,” said Navas.

“But we know we’ll have to be at our maximum level and concentrated throughout both games because, at any moment, a top team like United can finish the tie. United have also got some really important games coming up, starting with us, but hopefully we’re going to be able to stand in their way,” he added.

Sevilla had a decent group stage campaign in the Champions League this season. They held Liverpool on a stunning 3-3 draw bouncing back from 3-0 inside 30 minutes to share points. The club has found a new rhythm under Italian manager Vincenzo Montella who has marched his troops well across competitions.

On the other hand, Manchester United have been sluggish in the Premier League lately and have lost two of their last three fixtures in the English top flight against Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United. United will take positive from their latest win over Huddersfield in the FA Cup where they have now made it to the semi-finals and saw the return of Eric Bailly. Paul Pogba had missed the game due to illness and is expected to be back in contention for the Champions League tie which will bolster United’s attack and will also provide them with the stability at the back.