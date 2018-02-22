Scott Mc Tominay was played ahead of Paul Pogba in Manchester United's goalless draw against Sevilla in the Champions League Lat 16 clash and his performance was up to the mark as per manager Jose Mourinho. United were shambolic on the pitch as David De Gea made eight stunning saves to ensure the result remains even.

Just a few days ago during the memorial service at Old Trafford organised in the honour of the 60th anniversary of those who lost their lives in the Munich Air Disaster, the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson was seen advising Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho about Scott Mc Tominay. Now it seems the Portuguese manager has taken the words seriously as he left out Paul Pogba to play Mc Tominay against Sevilla in the Champions League. Hailing the young English midfielder’s performance in a competition where he hasn’t featured much, Mourinho said Mc Tominay was fantastic as United played out a 0-0 goalless draw against Sevilla at the Sanchez Pizjuan.

Pogba was left out of the starting line up against Sevilla, fuelling the rumours of a rift between Mourinho and him. Manchester United opted for a three-man midfield consisting of Ander Herrera, Mc Tominay and Nemanja Matic, but Pogba had to be introduced just after 18 minutes with Herrera suffering an injury blow. It was David De Gea, who saved United’s day in Spain as he made stunning eight saves to ensure Sevilla didn’t find the back of the net even once in the ninety minutes. He was outstanding with his skills but the questions in the post-match press conference were all about Pogba which infuriated Mourinho. The United manager felt Pogba was unnecessarily being focused on, he also complained that despite the France international not playing, took the centre stage during the pre-match conference.

“In my pre-match interview I had four questions and three were about Paul (Paul Pogba), and Paul was not even playing. That’s a bit strange,” said Mourinho. He didn’t mince his words when asked about Mc Tominay and rated his performance as a mature one. “If I was one of you (journalists), I would ask if the Manchester United manager agrees that Scott Mc Tominay had a fantastic performance, and my answer would be that yes, he had a fantastic performance. He looked a senior player, a player with great maturity. Scott probably looked like a man with dozens and dozens of matches in the Champions League when this is only the second (start),” Mourinho said.

Pogba has been the backbone of the United midfield ever since signing from Juventus in 2016 but has lately reported having grown unsettled at Old Trafford. Ranging from issues related to his playing position to his wages, Pogba hasn’t looked on top of his game for quite a while now. However, he was on the job when called on the pitch to replace an injured Herrera but did less to influence any attacking bid from Mourinho’s men.

Talking about Pogba’s display in the goalless draw, Mourinho said the little 24% possession that United managed to steal from Sevilla was largely because of the French ace. “Paul made a big effort to try to give the team what I asked of them,” insisted Mourinho.

“He gave us stability. For a match away to Sevilla we had a good percentage of the ball, and I think Paul had responsibility for that,” he added.

Manchester United have not progressed into the quarterfinals of the Champions League since 2014, while Sevilla have not managed the feat even once in their history. Both the teams wanted to make the most of the opening leg but none of them found the back of the net. Despite conceding plethora of opportunities to the Sevilla forwards, Mourinho was of opinion that United were good at the back and deservingly praised David De Gea for his stunning efforts.

“Even with a couple of mistakes the team defended well,” Mourinho said. “When we made the mistakes David (David De Gea) was obviously there and that is the reason why he is what he is.” The two teams will now meet in the returning leg at Old Trafford on March 14.

