Lionel Messi netted his first goal against Premier League holders Chelsea on Tuesday as Ernesto Valverde's FC Barcelona restricted Antonio Conte's men to a 1-1 draw in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 encounter at Stamford Bridge. Brazilian midfielder Willian and Belgium star Eden Hazard gave worrying signs to the visitors but were unfortunate in the goalless first half. After hitting the both goal posts, Willian finally gave the Premier League holders a much-deserving lead in the 61st minute which was cancelled out by Argentine marvel Lionel Messi in the 75th minute of the game.

Lionel Messi netted his first goal against Premier League holders Chelsea on Tuesday as Ernesto Valverde’s FC Barcelona restricted Antonio Conte’s men to a 1-1 draw in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 encounter at Stamford Bridge. For the Blues and Blaugrana, this was their 13th meeting in Europe’s elite competition after their dramatic semi-final clash in 2012. Chelsea’s lethal striking duo Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata were surprisingly benched by Antonio Conte. The Blues started things on a higher note with talisman Eden Hazard, who was a whisker away in giving the hosts an early lead in the initial stages of the game.

Brazilian midfielder Willian was a star turnout for Chelsea but was jinxed throughout the night until he scored the opening goal for the Blues in the second half. The 29-year old Brazilian hit the framework not once but twice in the first half. Despite coming and being nowhere in football terms, the hosts were given a much-deserved lead through Willian when he unleashed a low piledriver of a shot from outside the box. Issuing their response 10 minutes later, Valverde side found themselves level pegging through their stalwart Lionel Messi who punished Chelsea’s sloppy defending in the 75th minute of the game.

ALSO READ: Champions League: Chelsea clash important for goalless Messi at Stamford Bridge, says Valverde

Christensen dreadful cross made way for Andres Iniesta to find the Little Magician, who fired his superb left-footed strike past Chelsea stopper Courtois. It was a moment of relief for the Argentine as he finally broke the jinx of not scoring a goal against the London club. Messi has now scored 18 UEFA Champions league goals in 27 games against English sides. After conceding a crucial away goal, Conte’s Chelsea will now travel to Spain on March 15 (Thursday) for the second leg of their Round of 16 clash against FC Barcelona at Camp Nou.

ALSO READ: Champions League: Chelsea to pay great attention to Messi and Suarez, says Antonio Conte

You can watch the highlights of the match here: