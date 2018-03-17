Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his team will have to repeat their Anfield heroics of Premier League this season in the UEFA Champion League quarter-finals to reach their first semi-final in 9 years. Warning his players, Klopp asserted that Manchester City can easily wrap up the tie if the Reds fails to produce intense encounters from their point of view in both the legs. Liverpool will host The Citizens first in the opening leg of UEFA Champions League quarters against Manchester City on4th of April next month.

"If we can put our specific style, philosophy and mix it up with our attitude and stuff like this, being brave, then there is something in it for us," Klopp added

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted that his side can only pass the Manchester City test in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals only if they can match the intensity level of the Premier League leaders. With 81 points in 30 games, Pep Guardiola men’s are ruling the Premier League where Klopp’s Liverpool FC are placed fourth behind Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. Guardiola’s men are just two wins away from securing the league title and triumphs over Everton at Goodison Park followed by derby rivals Manchester United at the Etihad can do just the same.

The latest UEFA Champions League revelations came on Friday when the draw of Europe’s final eight was brought to a conclusion by UEFA Champions League veteran and former AC Milan great Andrei Shevchenko. Jurgen Klopp’s men entered their first quarter-final for the first time in 9 years. The Reds witnessed the quarter-final stage last in 2009 when they were knocked out by Premier League giants Chelsea FC. The reviving Merseyside club shared an intense rivalry with Pep Guardiola and also removed the impossible invincible tag from Manchester City when the defeated the Premier League leaders 4-3 at Anfield.

ALSO READ: Champions League quarter-final draw: Real Madrid to face Juventus, Liverpool to take on Manchester City in the blockbuster clash

The former Borussia Dortmund manager Jurgen Klopp, who currently heads Liverpool FC believes he has two very intense games in the form of UEFA Champions League quarters. “If they are not intense from our point of view we have no chance,” Klopp was quoted as saying. “If we can put our specific style, philosophy and mix it up with our attitude and stuff like this, being brave, then there is something in it for us,” Klopp added. Klopp hailed the Liverpool-City clash and said the first encounter between the two will be really ­exciting game to watch.”I love these games. They are fantastic for me and you know if you play City they do what they do at the highest level. They don’t defend the result, they go again. It’s cool,” he said in a statement.

ALSO READ: FIFA president Gianni Infantino gives green light to VAR use for Russia World Cup

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App