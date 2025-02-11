UEFA Champions League : Manchester City Host Real Madrid In Much Anticipated Playoff Bout

The highly-anticipated UEFA Champions League clash between Manchester City and Real Madrid is set to take place on Wednesday, February 12, 2024, at the Etihad Stadium.

The highly-anticipated UEFA Champions League clash between Manchester City and Real Madrid is set to take place on Wednesday, February 12, 2024, at the Etihad Stadium. Both teams are gearing up for this thrilling encounter, with fans eagerly awaiting an intense battle between two European football giants.

Manchester City’s Journey So Far

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City has struggled to find consistent form in the Champions League this season. Out of eight matches played, they have managed only three wins. Despite the challenges, City secured a crucial 3-1 victory over Club Brugge in their last Champions League outing, showcasing their potential to deliver on the big stage.

Guardiola has urged his team to show “something special” against Real Madrid, knowing that victory against the La Liga giants would be a significant boost in their European campaign.

Real Madrid’s Impressive Performance

Real Madrid, led by Carlo Ancelotti, has been in strong form, winning five of their eight Champions League matches. Fresh from a commanding 3-0 victory over Brest, Los Blancos will aim to maintain their winning momentum.

With experienced players like Luka Modric and rising stars such as Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Júnior, Real Madrid remains a formidable opponent on European nights.

Match Details

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2024

Wednesday, February 12, 2024 Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Etihad Stadium, Manchester Time: 1:30 AM IST

Broadcasting and Live Streaming Information

TV Channels in India: Sony Sports Network Sony Sports Ten 1 Sony Sports Ten 1 HD Sony Sports Ten 2 Sony Sports Ten 2 HD Sony Sports Ten 3 Sony Sports Ten 3 HD Sony Sports Ten 5 Sony Sports Ten 5 HD

Sony Sports Network Live Streaming: SonyMCI app and website

Predicted Line-ups

Manchester City Probable XI

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Ederson Defenders: Matheus Nunes, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol

Matheus Nunes, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol Midfielders: Bernardo Silva, Mateo Kovacic, Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne

Bernardo Silva, Mateo Kovacic, Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne Forwards: Omar Marmoush, Erling Haaland

Real Madrid Probable XI

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois Defenders: Raul Asencio, Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, Ferland Mendy

Raul Asencio, Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, Ferland Mendy Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric

Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric Forwards: Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé

What to Expect from the Clash

The fixture promises high-octane action as both teams seek dominance in the Champions League. Manchester City will look to leverage their home advantage, while Real Madrid will aim to continue their impressive form. Key battles on the field, including the matchup between Kevin De Bruyne and Luka Modric, will be pivotal.

With star forwards Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé on opposite sides, fans can expect a thrilling contest filled with goals and drama.

As Manchester City and Real Madrid prepare for this blockbuster encounter, the football world watches with bated breath. Will Pep Guardiola’s men rise to the challenge, or will Carlo Ancelotti’s Los Blancos continue their dominance? Only time will tell as the stage is set for an unforgettable night at the Etihad Stadium.

