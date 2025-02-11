UEFA Champions League : Manchester City Host Real Madrid In Much Anticipated Playoff Bout

The highly-anticipated UEFA Champions League clash between Manchester City and Real Madrid is set to take place on Wednesday, February 12, 2024, at the Etihad Stadium. Both teams are gearing up for this thrilling encounter, with fans eagerly awaiting an intense battle between two European football giants.
Manchester City’s Journey So Far
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City has struggled to find consistent form in the Champions League this season. Out of eight matches played, they have managed only three wins. Despite the challenges, City secured a crucial 3-1 victory over Club Brugge in their last Champions League outing, showcasing their potential to deliver on the big stage.
Guardiola has urged his team to show “something special” against Real Madrid, knowing that victory against the La Liga giants would be a significant boost in their European campaign.
Real Madrid’s Impressive Performance
Real Madrid, led by Carlo Ancelotti, has been in strong form, winning five of their eight Champions League matches. Fresh from a commanding 3-0 victory over Brest, Los Blancos will aim to maintain their winning momentum.
With experienced players like Luka Modric and rising stars such as Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Júnior, Real Madrid remains a formidable opponent on European nights.
Match Details
- Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2024
- Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester
- Time: 1:30 AM IST
Broadcasting and Live Streaming Information
- TV Channels in India: Sony Sports Network
- Sony Sports Ten 1
- Sony Sports Ten 1 HD
- Sony Sports Ten 2
- Sony Sports Ten 2 HD
- Sony Sports Ten 3
- Sony Sports Ten 3 HD
- Sony Sports Ten 5
- Sony Sports Ten 5 HD
- Live Streaming: SonyMCI app and website
Predicted Line-ups
Manchester City Probable XI
- Goalkeeper: Ederson
- Defenders: Matheus Nunes, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol
- Midfielders: Bernardo Silva, Mateo Kovacic, Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne
- Forwards: Omar Marmoush, Erling Haaland
Real Madrid Probable XI
- Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois
- Defenders: Raul Asencio, Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, Ferland Mendy
- Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric
- Forwards: Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé
What to Expect from the Clash
The fixture promises high-octane action as both teams seek dominance in the Champions League. Manchester City will look to leverage their home advantage, while Real Madrid will aim to continue their impressive form. Key battles on the field, including the matchup between Kevin De Bruyne and Luka Modric, will be pivotal.
With star forwards Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé on opposite sides, fans can expect a thrilling contest filled with goals and drama.
As Manchester City and Real Madrid prepare for this blockbuster encounter, the football world watches with bated breath. Will Pep Guardiola’s men rise to the challenge, or will Carlo Ancelotti’s Los Blancos continue their dominance? Only time will tell as the stage is set for an unforgettable night at the Etihad Stadium.
