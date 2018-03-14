Manchester United striker blamed his counterparts for his side's shocking exit from UEFA Champions League at the hands of Sevilla in Round of 16 second-leg at Old Trafford. Lukaku inculpated his teammates, who according to him were 'hiding' instead of enjoying the home advantage. For the consecutive three-times UEFA Europa Champions and last night visitors Sevilla, French striker Ben Yedder turned the tie on his head when he came as a second-half substitute in the 72nd minute of the game. Ben Yedder struck a subliminal brace to register a shocking triumph over the Red Devils away from home. Lukaku gave United fans some hope when he pulled one back for Jose Mourinho's men with his 84th-minute volley.

After Manchester United’s shocking exit from UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, Red Devils striker Romelu Lukaku inculpated his teammates, who according to him were ‘hiding’ in the Round of 16 second leg at Old Trafford. The five times Europa League champions entered the quarter-final stage for the first since UEFA Champions league inception with an astonishing 2-1 win over Jose Mourinho’s men at The Theatre of Dreams in Manchester. For the Los Rojiblancos (The White and Reds), French striker Wissam Ben Yedder turned the tie on his head when he came as a second half substitute in the 72nd minute of the game. The Tunisian born French striker took less than 2 minutes to beat Manchester United stopper David de Gea.

The former Toulouse star fired his right footed shot to give Sevilla an important away goal. Four minutes later, he was back to haunt Red Devils fans at Old Trafford again. Vincenzo Montella’s side doubled their tally in 78th minute and Ben Yedder completed his brace to give the visitors an insurance policy. Although, Belgium star and United’s most expensive signing for this season Lukaku gave United fans some hope with his 84th-minute volley. Unfortunately for Lukaku and United his fifth Champions league wasn’t enough to cruise United through in the quarters as they failed to overcome a 2 goal deficit at home.

ALSO READ: Anything can happen if Manchester United reach last eight of Champions League: Mourinho

Speaking after the match, the former Everton striker who replaced United legend Wayne Rooney last summer accused his teammates for hiding against Sevilla. “Something was wrong with some players, some players were hiding,” Lukaku was quoted as saying BT Sport. “I think we started the game well, but then we let them get a bit of control in the game. We had a few half-chances but we didn’t score,” Lukaku added.

ALSO READ: Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho wants Real Madrid to forget about David de Gea

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App