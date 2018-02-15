Real Madrid captain and Spanish defender Sergio Ramos asserted that no one can write off the 12-time champions from UEFA Champions League. The defending champions emerged victorious in their heavyweight Round Of 16 clash against Paris Saint Germain (PSG) on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu. After PSG's opener, Ronaldo got the champions level pegging through his 45th-minute penalty.

After a triumphant 3-1 win over Unai Emery’s Paris Saint Germain (PSG) side on Wednesday, Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos asserted that no one can write off the 12-time champions from Europe’s biggest competition. Defending champions Real Madrid emerged victorious in their heavyweight Round Of 16 clash against Paris Saint Germain (PSG) on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu. Despite dominating the initial stages of the game, Madrid were a goal down all of a sudden thanks to a breathtaking PSG counter orchestrated by French teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe.

The 19-year old delivered his searching ball in from the right flank which was met by Adrien Rabiot, who ease past Madrid keeper in the 33rd minute. Real Madrid’s record-breaking goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo got the champions level pegging through his 45th-minute penalty. The 33-year old earned his brace in the 83rd minute when the Portuguese captain was able to find the back of the net through Asensio’s low cross. Brazilian left-back Marcelo gave Madrid an insurance policy with his decisive third goal three minutes later in the 86th minute. With the win, Zinedine Zidane’s men have found themselves in a comfortable position as they will travel to Paris next month for the returning leg at the Parc des Princes with a 2 goal cushion.

Speaking after the match, Ramos explained to reporters how important was their last night win over PSG. “It was an important victory,” Sergio Ramos was quoted as saying by AS. “These are Champions League days to be remembered and what better way to do it than with this personality and this important win,” the Spanish defender added. Ramos still believes that one should always take their opponents seriously as Madrid have a serious team in the round of 16 tie. “We have a serious team. We’ve done a great job and the result is fair,” Ramos said in a statement.