FC Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde said that the Barca-Chelsea tie still hangs very much in the balance as their away goal at Stamford Bridge isn't definitive but it is important. Brazilian midfielder Willian opened the scoring for Chelsea in the second half when he drilled his right footed shot past Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Lionel Messi then got FC Barcelona level pegging when he scored his first goal against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Restoring parity at Stamford Bridge through Lionel Messi’s equalizer in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 encounter against Premier League holders Chelsea on Wednesday, FC Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde said that the tie still hangs very much in the balance. Valverde said Barcelona’s away goal against Chelsea doesn’t make them favourites to progress in UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. Enjoying their home advantage, Antonio Conte’s Chelsea were off to a bright start against FC Barcelona thanks to talisman Eden Hazard and Brazilian midfielder Willian. Chelsea hit the woodwork twice in the first half before scoring the opening goal of the game in the 61st minute through Willian.

The Brazilian midfielder drilled his right footed shot past Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to give his side much-deserving lead. Willian’s goal was cancelled by Barca stalwart Lionel Messi, who scored his first goal against the Blues in Europe’s elite competition. Although Messi’s striker got Barcelona level pegging against Chelsea, Valverde said his side’s advantage of having a crucial away goal is not definitive. Valverde believes it was important for Barcelona to score at Stamford Bridge. The Barcelona manager added that Chelsea’s high pressing made it difficult for his men to control the game. While FC Barcelona enjoyed their match possession, Chelsea on the other tried to get the visitors on the counter.

ALSO READ: Champions League: Bayern Munich coach Heynckes hails poacher Muller’s goal scoring ability

Valverde said Barcelona managed to get an error out of Chelsea’s defence which paved way for Lionel Messi to score his first goal against the Blues. “We had a lack of quality in the final third. There was a lot of congestion and they defended well. Willian hit the post a couple of times. We lacked clear-cut chances,” Valverde was quoted as saying. “But we managed to get an error out of them and get the equaliser and it is a good result in the end,” he added.

ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League: Lionel Messi breaks Chelsea jinx to restore parity at Stamford Bridge