Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca believes his side’s single defensive howler proved costly for the Russian giants as their last eight place was snatched by AS Roma at home in UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Despite killing the tie against Serie A giants AS Roma in the Round of 16 first leg, Paulo Fonseca’s men were forced to bow out of UEFA Champions League on Wednesday by resilient Giallorossi at the Stadio Olimpico. Paulo Fonseca’s men got the better of AS Roma in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie with a 2-1 win at Metalist Stadium last month.

Paulo Fonseca took pride in the defeat but regretted the fact that Shakhtar Donetsk should’ve come to the Olimpico with a bigger advantage. Bosnian international Edin Džeko opened the scoring for the Italian giants in the 52nd minute of the game. The former Manchester City striker Dzeko made a perfect run when he was released by Roma’s Kevin Strootman to ease past the Shakhtar stopper Andriy Pyatov. Dzeko’s brilliant first goal of the returning leg between Shakhtar Donetsk and AS Roma turned out to be the only one as Roma sealed their quarter-final berth last night.

Speaking to reporters after the match in his post-match press conference, Shakhtar boss Paulo Fonseca said that there is no point to discuss whether the outcome was fair or unfair. “There’s no point in saying whether [the result] was fair or unfair,” Fonseca was quoted as saying said. “We could have killed the tie in the first leg and come here with a bigger advantage,” he added. Fonseca complimented his team who dominated the match proceedings with 60% of possession.”We played fantastically here and made only one mistake, which we conceded from,” he said. “I’m proud of my team who had 60 percent possession, despite playing with 10 men at the end,” he added.

