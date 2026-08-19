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Home > Sports News > UEFA Champions League Playoffs Today, August 19: Matches, Timings, Teams, Venues And Live Streaming Details in India

UEFA Champions League Playoffs Today, August 19: Matches, Timings, Teams, Venues And Live Streaming Details in India

The 2026-27 UEFA Champions League has reached the play-off round, the final stage of qualifying before the 36-team league phase begins in September. The play-off round features seven two-legged ties, with the first legs being played on August 18 and 19 and the second legs scheduled for August 25 and 26. Here are the selected Champions League play-off matches taking place on Wednesday (Aug 19), including timings, teams, venues and live streaming details in India.

UEFA Champions League Playoff Round: Check All Matches Schedule, Timings, Teams, Venues and Live Streaming Details
UEFA Champions League Playoff Round: Check All Matches Schedule, Timings, Teams, Venues and Live Streaming Details

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Last updated: Wed 2026-08-19 18:23 IST

UEFA Champions League Playoffs Today: The 2026-27 UEFA Champions League has reached the play-off round, the final stage of qualifying before the 36-team league phase begins in September. The play-off round features seven two-legged ties, with the first legs being played on August 18 and 19 and the second legs scheduled for August 25 and 26. Here are the selected Champions League play-off matches taking place on Wednesday (Aug 19), including timings, teams, venues and live streaming details in India.

UEFA Champions League Playoffs Today: Full Schedule

Celtic vs LASK

  • Match: Celtic vs LASK
  • Time: 12:30 AM IST (Thursday, August 20)
  • Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland

N.E.C. vs Bodø/Glimt

  • Match: N.E.C. vs Bodø/Glimt
  • Time: 12:30 AM IST (Thursday, August 20)
  • Venue: Stadion de Goffert, Nijmegen, Netherlands

Slovan Bratislava vs Celje

  • Match: Slovan Bratislava vs Celje
  • Time: 12:30 AM IST (Thursday, August 20)
  • Venue: Národný Futbalový Štadión, Bratislava, Slovakia

Hapoel Beer-Sheva vs Sabah

  • Match: Hapoel Beer-Sheva vs Sabah
  • Time: 12:30 AM IST (Thursday, August 20)
  • Venue: Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest, Romania

How to Watch UEFA Champions League Playoffs Live in India?

Selected UEFA Champions League play-off matches can be watched live on Sony Sports Network in India. Fans can also follow the live action through SonyLIV, which will provide streaming coverage on mobile and laptop.

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What Happens After the Champions League Playoffs?

The winners of the seven two-legged play-off ties will qualify for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase, joining the 29 clubs that have already secured their places. The first legs are being played on August 18 and 19, while the second legs will take place on August 25 and 26.

The play-off round is the final qualifying stage before the Champions League league phase. The 36-team league phase will begin in September, with the seven play-off winners completing the line-up.

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UEFA Champions League Playoffs Today, August 19: Matches, Timings, Teams, Venues And Live Streaming Details in India
Tags: Champions League

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UEFA Champions League Playoffs Today, August 19: Matches, Timings, Teams, Venues And Live Streaming Details in India

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UEFA Champions League Playoffs Today, August 19: Matches, Timings, Teams, Venues And Live Streaming Details in India
UEFA Champions League Playoffs Today, August 19: Matches, Timings, Teams, Venues And Live Streaming Details in India
UEFA Champions League Playoffs Today, August 19: Matches, Timings, Teams, Venues And Live Streaming Details in India
UEFA Champions League Playoffs Today, August 19: Matches, Timings, Teams, Venues And Live Streaming Details in India

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