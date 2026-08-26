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Home > Sports News > UEFA Champions League Playoffs Today, August 26: Check Matches, Timings, Teams, Venues And Live Streaming Details in India

UEFA Champions League Playoffs Today, August 26: Check Matches, Timings, Teams, Venues And Live Streaming Details in India

The 2026-27 UEFA Champions League has reached the play-off round, the final stage of qualifying before the 36-team league phase begins in September. The second legs of the seven two-legged play-off ties are being played on August 25 and 26. Four matches are scheduled for Wednesday (August 26), with teams battling for places in the league phase for which the draw takes place on Thursday. Here are the match timings, teams, venues and live streaming details in India.

UEFA Champions League Playoffs Today, August 26: Check Matches, Timings, Teams, Venues And Live Streaming Details in India
UEFA Champions League Playoffs Today, August 26: Check Matches, Timings, Teams, Venues And Live Streaming Details in India

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-08-26 20:17 IST

UEFA Champions League Playoffs Today: The 2026-27 UEFA Champions League has reached the play-off round, the final stage of qualifying before the 36-team league phase begins in September. The second legs of the seven two-legged play-off ties are being played on August 25 and 26. Four matches are scheduled for Wednesday (August 26), with teams battling for places in the league phase for which the draw takes place on Thursday. Here are the match timings, teams, venues and live streaming details in India.

UEFA Champions League Playoffs Today: Full Schedule

AEK Athens vs Levski Sofia

  • Match: AEK Athens vs Levski Sofia
  • Time: 12:30 AM IST (Thursday, August 27)
  • Venue: OPAP Arena, Athens, Greece
  • Leg: Second leg – tied on aggregate

Lyon vs Fenerbahce

  • Match: Lyon vs Fenerbahce
  • Time: 12:30 AM IST (Thursday, August 27)
  • Venue: Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France
  • Leg: Second leg – tied on aggregate

NK Celje vs Slovan Bratislava

  • Match: NK Celje vs Slovan Bratislava
  • Time: 12:30 AM IST (Thursday, August 27)
  • Venue: Stadion Z’dezele, Celje, Slovenia
  • Leg: Second leg – tied on aggregate

Viking FK vs Dinamo Zagreb

  • Match: Viking FK vs Dinamo Zagreb
  • Time: 12:30 AM IST (Thursday, August 27)
  • Venue: Viking Stadion, Stavanger, Norway
  • Leg: Second leg

How to Watch UEFA Champions League Playoffs Live in India?

Selected UEFA Champions League play-off matches can be watched live on the Sony Sports Network in India. Fans can also follow the action online through SonyLIV, which provides live streaming options on mobile and laptop.

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What Happens After the Champions League Playoffs?

The winners of the seven two-legged play-off ties will qualify for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase, joining the 29 teams that have already secured their places. The league phase will feature 36 clubs and begins in September.

The play-off round represents the final qualifying hurdle for clubs hoping to reach the expanded Champions League league phase. With the second legs taking place on August 25 and 26, the final seven places will be confirmed before the league phase draw in Monaco on August 27.

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UEFA Champions League Playoffs Today, August 26: Check Matches, Timings, Teams, Venues And Live Streaming Details in India
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UEFA Champions League Playoffs Today, August 26: Check Matches, Timings, Teams, Venues And Live Streaming Details in India

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UEFA Champions League Playoffs Today, August 26: Check Matches, Timings, Teams, Venues And Live Streaming Details in India

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UEFA Champions League Playoffs Today, August 26: Check Matches, Timings, Teams, Venues And Live Streaming Details in India
UEFA Champions League Playoffs Today, August 26: Check Matches, Timings, Teams, Venues And Live Streaming Details in India
UEFA Champions League Playoffs Today, August 26: Check Matches, Timings, Teams, Venues And Live Streaming Details in India
UEFA Champions League Playoffs Today, August 26: Check Matches, Timings, Teams, Venues And Live Streaming Details in India

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