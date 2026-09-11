UEFA Champions League Points Table 2026/27: PSG Lead Standings After Matchday 1, Bayern And Barcelona Close Behind

UEFA Champions League Points Table: The first matchday of the ongoing UEFA Champions League 2026/27 was completed, with only two of the 18 matches ending in draws. Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain hold the top spot on the points table with a 6-1 win over Slovan Bratislava. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are in second place, having recorded a 5-0 win over Bodo/Glimt. Here is a look at the UCL points table after Matchday 1.

UEFA Champions League Table After Matchday 1

Rank Team Matches Played Wins Draws Losses Goal Difference Points 1 PSG 1 1 0 0 5 3 2 Bayern 1 1 0 0 5 3 3 Barcelona 1 1 0 0 4 3 4 Man Utd 1 1 0 0 4 3 5 Celtic 1 1 0 0 3 3 6 SCP 1 1 0 0 2 3 7 VfB Stuttgart 1 1 0 0 2 3 8 Man City 1 1 0 0 2 3 9 Aston Villa 1 1 0 0 1 3 10 Betis 1 1 0 0 1 3 11 Lens 1 1 0 0 1 3 12 Dortmund 1 1 0 0 1 3 13 Liverpool 1 1 0 0 1 3 14 Real Madrid 1 1 0 0 1 3 15 Arsenal 1 1 0 0 1 3 16 AEK 1 1 0 0 1 3 17 Shakhtar Don… 1 0 1 0 0 1 18 Roma 1 0 1 0 0 1 19 Fenerbahçe 1 0 1 0 0 1 20 PSV 1 0 1 0 0 1 21 Villarreal 1 0 0 1 -1 0 22 Club Brugge 1 0 0 1 -1 0 23 LOSC 1 0 0 1 -1 0 24 Slavia Praha 1 0 0 1 -1 0 25 Inter 1 0 0 1 -1 0 26 Atlético Madrid 1 0 0 1 -1 0 27 Napoli 1 0 0 1 -1 0 28 LASK 1 0 0 1 -1 0 29 Viking 1 0 0 1 -2 0 30 Galatasaray 1 0 0 1 -2 0 31 Porto 1 0 0 1 -2 0 32 RB Leipzig 1 0 0 1 -3 0 33 Feyenoord 1 0 0 1 -4 0 34 Sabah 1 0 0 1 -4 0 35 Slovan Bratislava 1 0 0 1 -5 0 36 Bodø/Glimt 1 0 0 1 -5 0

How Does Qualification Works in UCL 2026/27?

The teams ranked 1st to 8th qualify directly for the Round of 16. Meanwhile, teams ranked from 9th to 24th clash in a playoff to seal the remaining Round of 16 spots. Currently, as things stand, PSG, Bayern, Barcelona, Manchester United, Celtic, Sporting, VfB Stuttgart and Manchester City are ranked among the top eight teams after Matchday 1.

Also Read: UEFA Champions League 2026/27 Results: Bayern Munich and Manchester United Register Huge Matchday 1 Wins