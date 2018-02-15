Paris Saint Germain (PSG) midfielder Adrien Rabiot was frustrated by his side's Wednesday result where Unai Emery's undefeated run in the UEFA Champions League was ended by Real Madrid. Rabiot, who gave PSG an early lead and a crucial way goal which the Paris side can bank on when they host Madrid at Parc des Princes on March 6 said he was disappointed after ending up on the losing side. The 22-year old said he was agitated after his seeing his being floored by Real Madrid in an encounter which Unai Emery's side dictated comprehensively.

The visitors drew first blood in the 33rd minute which was cancelled out by Cristiano Ronaldo’s 45th-minute penalty. The 33-year-old was brought back to action in the 83rd minute when he gave Madrid a 2-1 lead. Brazilian left back Marcelo inflicted more pain when he derived the knockout blow three minutes later to end Madrid’s successful home night. PSG were knocked out by FC Barcelona in the same stage last season. Adrien Rabiot, who gave PSG an early lead and a crucial away goal which the Paris side can bank on when they host Madrid at Parc des Princes on March 6 said he was disappointed after ending up on the losing side.

“I am disappointed. We started by producing the match that we needed to,” Rabiot was quoted as saying by beIN SPORTS. “We always say the same things, we always do the same things, and in the end, we are always floored in the same way,’’ Rabiot added. The PSG midfielder said it will be complicated for Paris to start the returning leg in a two goal-deficit. “When you start with a handicap like that, it’s complicated,” he said.