After winning their respective league matches in the French Ligue 1 and Spanish league La Liga, Real Madrid and Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) are looking forward to their heavyweight tie against each other in the UEFA Champions League for the Round of 16 phase. The French league giants are unbeaten in Europe’s biggest competition and will be boosted with the return of French sensation Kylian Mbappe. Alongside Mbapppe, PSG’s attacking line-up will be spearheaded by former FC Barcelona superstar Neymar. With PSG eying their first UCL triumph this season, team captain Thiago Silva believes that their talisman Neymar despite being heavily linked with a move to Santiago Bernabeu will remain a key figure at PSG in future.

Neymar, who already broke the transfer record with his €222million switch from FC Barcelona is making speculations about making another big-money move to Real Madrid in the next transfer window. The Brazilian has emphatically netted 28 goals in 27 games this season. When Silva was asked whether Neymar will fancy a move to Spanish capital after PSG, the club captain his Brazilian counterpart has a lot to do in Paris.”We know that sometimes the press releases things that are not true. But, also, others that are true,” Silva was quoted as saying.

Silva wishes that Neymar stays with PSG and appreciated his commitment towards the Ligue 1 leaders. “I cannot say anything. I hope he stays with us, he still has a lot of things to do with us, and he has already helped us a lot,” Silva said in a statement. “Thanks to him and the work we do together, we are even more famous,” Silva added. Real Madrid will host PSG on 14th February at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.