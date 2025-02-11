UEFA Champions League : PSG Face Brest In An All French Showdown

The stage is set for a thrilling encounter in the UEFA Champions League play-off round as Brest hosts Paris Saint-Germain at Stade du Roudourou in Guingamp, France, on Tuesday, February 11. This highly anticipated first-leg fixture sees two teams with contrasting fortunes. Brest, who were one of the surprise packages during the league phase, will be hoping to defy the odds, while PSG looks to continue their dominant form and secure a spot in the last 16 of Europe’s elite competition.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Brest’s Journey to the Play-offs

Brest’s European adventure started with great promise, but they were brought back down to earth after a crushing defeat to Real Madrid on the final matchday of the league phase. This loss saw them slip to 18th in the table, leading to a tough play-off draw against PSG, one of the favourites to lift the trophy. Despite their setback, Brest can take some pride in their remarkable campaign, with recent victories over Nantes and Troyes showing their resilience. However, their task now seems daunting, especially after their heavy 2-5 loss to PSG earlier this month.

PSG’s Form and Champions League Ambitions

Under the guidance of manager Luis Enrique, PSG has been in scintillating form, particularly in 2025. After securing emphatic victories over Manchester City and Stuttgart in the league phase, they have seamlessly carried that momentum into the knockout stages. Their domestic form has been equally impressive, and they are well on their way to claiming yet another Ligue 1 title. PSG has the squad depth, experience, and attacking firepower to pose a serious challenge for any team, making them heavy favourites in this tie. Their recent 5-2 victory over Brest is a testament to their attacking prowess, with Ousmane Dembélé leading the charge in sensational form.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Team News and Predicted Lineups

Brest

The hosts will be without Romain Del Castillo due to a knee injury, and Bradley Locko remains sidelined with an Achilles issue. Jordan Amavi and Jonas Martin are also expected to miss out, further limiting Brest’s options. Coach Eric Roy is likely to field a 4-3-3 formation with Bizot in goal, supported by Lala, Chardonnet, Ndiaye, and Haidara in defense. The midfield will consist of Camara, Lees-Melou, and Magnetti, while Faivre, Ajorque, and Sima are expected to lead the attack.

PSG

The visitors come into this match with a fully fit squad, except for Warren Zaire-Emery, who is sidelined with an ankle injury. Achraf Hakimi, who was rested in PSG’s weekend fixture, is expected to return to the starting lineup. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, PSG’s new signing, has been added to the Champions League squad and could make his European debut. Ousmane Dembélé, in red-hot form, will spearhead the attack alongside Barcola and Doue in a dynamic 4-3-3 setup.

Brest vs PSG: Head-to-Head Record

The two teams have faced each other five times in their recent meetings, with PSG emerging victorious on four occasions, while Brest has failed to win a single match. The last encounter saw PSG defeat Brest 5-2 on February 1, 2025.

Recent Form (All Competitions):

Brest: W-L-W-L-L

PSG: W-W-W-D-W

Prediction: Brest 0-2 PSG

Given PSG’s remarkable form, especially with players like Dembélé and Kvaratskhelia in fine touch, it’s hard to see Brest pulling off an upset. The French giants should have enough quality to claim a commanding victory on the road, putting them in a strong position for the second leg. Brest’s recent struggles against PSG make it unlikely they can break down the visitors’ solid defense. PSG is set to take the advantage into the return leg with a 2-0 win.

This match promises to be an exciting encounter, with Brest looking to create a shock, while PSG aims to assert their dominance and secure a comfortable path into the Champions League’s last 16.