Neymar failed to find the back of the net as he saw his side go down from 1-0 up to suffer a 3-1 defeat against Real Madrid in the opening leg of Champions League last-16 clash at the Santiago Bernabeu. Neymar had a decent outing but was put under the scanner by critics and pundits who believed he did not deliver for his team when required. Hitting out at the critics, Neymar's father penned an Instagram post which is worth reading.

Neymar’s father has hit out at the critics who slammed the player for not able to lift his side to victory against Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16 opener at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Brazil ace had a phenomenal outing, dazzling around with the ball but had nothing to show for his efforts as PSG succumbed to a 3-1 defeat against the Los Blancos with the only goal coming through Adrien Rabiot in the 33rd minute. In a clash where Neymar was expected to prove his mettle and earn PSG an away advantage before returning to Paris, it was Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo who bagged a double and proved to be decisive for his side.

Neymar created some brilliant chances for his teammates but they failed to capitalise on any. He was impressive down the left flank and continued toying around the Madrid defence regularly. The PSG main man ever since swapping Barcelona for Paris has been in brutal form and has scored 27 goals in 28 appearances for the club while providing an impressive 14 assists in the process. he has been largely the force behind PSG’s dominant run at top of the Ligue 1 table but was cited as in-effective during Real Madrid loss.

Calling his critics as ‘vultures’ who always want to see Neymar go down, his father took to Instagram to post a hard-hitting message for all those who are blaming the Brazilian for his side’s loss. “In a war there are those who feed off victories and those who, like vultures, feed off the carcasses of the defeated,” Neymar’s father wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of his son.

Neymar’s father Neymar Sr, who also acts as an agent for his son has been inspirational in shaping up his career and has time and again stood up for his son. Neymar also has justified his father’s trust by delivering on the pitch. The pair shares a great bond between each other, during Neymar’s rough patch with Barcelona when he had left the Catalan giants; his father was always vocal about his son’s hard work and intentions on what he plans to do ahead in his career. Despite PSG trailing 2 goals behind Real when they host them in Paris, Neymar’s father is of strong belief that his son will rise like a phoenix as the war is far from over.

“My son has been battling since he was a child, always fighting fair, always avoiding the vultures, always rising again stronger. We lost a battle but as for the war, we’ll see, because it will last as long as we’re on the field,” he wrote in the post to send a strong message to Neymar’s critics.

Here’s the inspiring post by Neymar Sr:

PSG will aim to close down the 2 goal gap when they face Real Madrid at home on March 6. Once again Neymar and Ronaldo will be taking the centre stage for the battle which will decide their respective club’s future in the competition. Contrastingly, PSG has been enjoying an emphatic run in the Ligue 1 compared to Real’s sluggish La Liga campaign. While PSG are on top of the Ligue 1 table, the Los Blancos sit at the 4th spot, 17 points behind leaders Barcelona.