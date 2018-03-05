Real Madrid left for Paris on Monday for their Champions League last-16 return leg against Paris Saint Germain. Midfielders Toni Kroos and Luka Modric featured in the squad and are likely to start in the returning leg. Real Madrid will go into the game as favourites with a two-goal lead at hands and a solid squad at Zinedine Zidane's disposal.

Real Madrid have been handed a significant boost ahead of their clash with Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League, with midfielders Luka Modric and Toni Kroos returning in the squad after recovering from respective injuries. The two midfielders did not feature in the side after Real’s first leg victory against PSG at the Santiago Bernabeu. Both Kroos and Modric were spotted in the 24-man travelling squad that left for Paris on Monday. The pair had missed Real’s 3-1 victory over Getafe in the La Liga.

The Los Blancos will be geared up to secure passage into the knock out round of the Champions League with a win in the French capital. With a 3-1 win in the first leg, a nil-nil draw would also ensure Real’s progression further in the competition. Toni Kroos and Luka Modric have been deemed fit for the clash but their inclusion is yet to be ascertained with Zidane assessing all his options. Both the players returned to training on Sunday and were in good shape ahead of the all-important PSG encounter.

Real Madrid downed 10-men Getafe 3-1 in the Spanish top flight at the Bernabeu, with the help of a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo. With the victory, Real jumped at the third spot in the La Liga table reducing the gap with second-placed Atletico Madrid to seven points. However, they are only a point ahead of Valencia and a defeat in the competition would mean they can once again drop back to the fifth spot.

Talking about Modric and Kross’ return in the squad, manager Zidane had earlier said, “They are important players but we have to look to Tuesday’s game. If they can’t be with us, then someone else will play. We have two days to see how Luka and Toni will be.” The two players after picking up injuries against PSG missed out on games against Leganes, Alaves, Espanyol and Getafe. Kroos had injured his left knee which was left sprained after his collision with Kylian Mbappe.

It will be interesting see who Zidane picks to lead the midfield against a Neymar less PSG side. The Brazilian forward suffered a horrendous knock in a Ligue 1 game and is likely to undergo a surgery before returning to the pitch. Kylian Mbappe remains doubtful too as he suffered an ankle injury in the Coupe de France quarter-final victory over

Marseille. Twelve times Champions League winners Real will aim to clinch the trophy for a third successive time and PSG stands strong in their way. While Madrid would go into the clash as favourites with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale hitting top form lately, captain Sergio Ramos said, his side should not lose focus.

“We already know what the Champions League means to us. We played a good game in the first leg and now we are going to Paris to try to play with the same seriousness. We know it’s going to be complicated, but that is our goal. We expect to face a very tough team in front of us and we will have to have the maximum concentration, play like we did here at home and will try to use our weapons to get through,” Ramos told Real Madrid official website.

