After scoring an unforgettable bicycle kick goal against Juventus in the first leg of their quarter-final clash with Juventus, Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo thanked Turin club supporters for acknowledging his wonder strike. Speaking after the match, Ronaldo said ‘thank you’, ‘Grazie’, to all the supporters of Juventus. According to the Real Madrid forward, what Juventus supporters did for him was amazing.

Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his gratitude towards Juventus fans, who gave Real Madrid forward a standing ovation after he scored a stunning overhead against Juventus on Tuesday night. Defending champions Real Madrid thrashed Juventus 3-0 at Allianz Stadium in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie. Real Madrid talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, who was instrumental for the Los Blancos when both sides last met in Champions League final, roadblocked a revenge-seeking Juventus with 2 remarkable goals. With Ronaldo’s goal-scoring exploits, Zinedine Zidane’s men have taken a giant step in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Ronaldo, who drew first blood for Real Madrid in the first three minutes of the game scored an unforgettable overhead kick in the second half to round of a haunting night in the UEFA Champions League for Turin side Juventus. The 33-year old record man for Real Madrid also became the first player to be able to find the back of the net in 10 back to back Champions appearances. With his brace, Ronaldo elevated his impressive goal tally of 37 goals to 39 in all competitions for the Whites this season.

After scoring two goals, Ronaldo turned provider to set up his partner in crime Marcelo for the knockout blow and Madrid’s 3 away in Turin. For his match-winning strike in the second half, Juventus fans gave Ronaldo a standing ovation when he celebrated his spectacular strike with Madrid players. “I have to say thank you, Grazie, to all the supporters of Juventus. What they did for me was amazing,” Ronaldo was quoted as saying. “This has never happened in my career so far but I’m so happy,” Ronaldo added.

