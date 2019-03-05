UEFA Champions League Real Madrid vs AFC Ajax: The round of 16-match between Real Madrid and AFC Ajax will be played on Wednesday at 1:30 am. It will be a great chance for the Dutch to outclass Sergio Ramos led-Real Madrid, which is out of form and faced two defeats this week. Below are UEFA Champions League Real Madrid vs AFC Ajax match preview, team news, when and where to watch details.

Real Madrid vs AFC Ajax: In the round of 16, Real Madrid will lock horns against AFC Ajax on Wednesday. The match would commence early morning at 1:30 am and it will be a golden opportunity for the Dutches to defeat the out of form Spanish club. Sergio Ramos and team has been under huge pressure as they tasted defeat twice this week against FC Barcelona. Although in the first leg in Amsterdam, Real Madrid registered 2-1 victory against Ajax and would try to continue the dominance today. While on the side, the Dutchmen would be eyeing to avenge the last defeat.

The second leg match of the UEFA Champions League between Real Madrid and AFC Ajax would be played at Los Blancos’ home ground Santiago Bernabeu. Talking about Real Madrid’s last performance, the Los Blancos faced an embarrassing 2-1 defeat against FC Barcelona. The match was extended by 3 extra minutes but in 90+3 minutes of play, Real Madrid failed to score. Although they made a few good and close attempts but the goalie avoided every strike.

What time does the UEFA Champions League Real Madrid vs AFC Ajax match will start?

The second leg match between Real Madrid vs AFC Ajax will start at 1:30 am on Wednesday.

Where to catch the live stream of Real Madrid vs AFC Ajax match?

The live streaming of the Real Madrid vs AFC Ajax match would be available Live on LaLiga Facebook page.

What TV channel will show live coverage of Real Madrid vs AFC Ajax second league match?

The live TV coverage will be available on Sony Sports Network.

Where the Real Madrid vs AFC Ajax match will be played?

The high-voltage Real Madrid vs AFC Ajax match will be played on Los Blancos’ home ground Santiago Bernabeu.

