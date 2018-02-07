French teenage sensation and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo is not declining in his career. Ronaldo, who recently turned 33 has netted only 8 goals in his 17 La Liga appearances for the La Liga holders Real Madrid this season. Kylian Mbappe said Ronaldo is not on the decline and If he is on the decline, then there are many more players on the decline.

Rubbishing talks about Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Roanaldo’s career has started to diminish with age, French teenage sensation and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Kylian Mbappe said that the Portuguese captain is ‘not on the decline’ despite performing below than expectations fro the La Liga holders this season. The Portuguese captain who recently celebrated his 33rd birthday has netted only 8 goals in his 17 La Liga appearances for the Los Blancos. With back to back disappointing results in La Liga, Ronaldo has only shown his goal scoring exploits in the UEFA Champions League where he scored six goals in the group stage of the tournament.

Despite his poor run of form in front of goals, Ronaldo will remain a major threat for Kylian Mbappe’s PSG when both heavyweights collide against each other for a place in Champions League quarter finals. Speaking ahead of the much anticipated clash with defending European champions Real Madrid, the French forward said that Ronaldo is not embracing his declining stage and even if he on decline then there are plenty other players who are also plunging. “Ronaldo is not on the decline. If he is on the decline, there are many more players on the decline then,” Mbapppe was quoted as saying.

The 19 -year old striker who was once a wanted player during his impeccable spell at Monaco is hoping that Ronaldo will remain quite against PSG at the Bernabeu on February 14. When asked about opponents Real and the pedigree they are expected to bring at the Estadio Santiago Bernabue stadium, Mbappe said PSG be paying attention to all their strengths and Ronaldo is one of them. “We will prepare for the game by paying attention to all their strengths. And he is one of their strengths in the team,” Mbappe added.