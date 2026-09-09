UEFA Champions League Results 2026/27: Real Madrid, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund Begin With Wins

UEFA Champions League 2026/27 Results: The UEFA Champions League 2026-27 campaign opened with a bang on Tuesday, September 8, as six electrifying matches were held across Europe, scoring a total of 16 goals for spectators to enjoy. Real Madrid, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund secured important wins that helped them start their league-phase campaigns on a positive note. Apart from that, Aston Villa, Real Betis and AEK Athens also earned the full set of points in their games.
Kylian Mbappe And Valverde Score For Real Madrid at Bernabeu
Real Madrid narrowly defeated Inter Milan 2-1 at Santiago Bernabeu, one of the highlight games of Matchday 1. Kylian Mbappe and Federico Valverde scored the goals for Los Blancos in the first half and gave them total command before Carlos Augusto brought the score down in the second half with a very late goal. Under intense pressure from the Serie A title holders, Thibaut Courtois came up with a number of important saves for the goal that allowed Jose Mourinho’s team to capture all three points.
UCL 2026/27: Manchester City Wins Away From Home
Manchester City recorded a 2-0 win against Porto away from home thanks to a brace by Erling Haaland. At the very beginning of the second half, the Norwegian marksman found the top corner of the net and completed the brace in injury time. As a result, it has been a perfect start for Enzo Maresca and his players in their European Championship campaign.
Borussia Dortmund Wins Against Villarreal in Five-Goal Thriller
Dortmund and Villarreal put on a real goal fest for fans. The Bundesliga club came up with a 3-2 victory after a thrilling final 10 minutes in which Serhou Guirassy managed to score two times. Despite their efforts, the guests were not able to equalize, and they left Germany with a loss.
Aston Villa Secures Win Despite Strong Comeback From Club Brugge
Aston Villa claimed an important 3-2 away victory against Club Brugge. John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia and Nicolas Jackson all scored as Unai Emery’s team narrowly held off a fighting second-half display from the home side.
Real Betis Edges Lille on UCL Return
Real Betis’ Spanish team also got back to the top European club competition after a long time and managed to beat LOSC Lille 3-2 away in France. Marc Bartra made the headlines by scoring two, and then Troy Parrott wrapped up a brilliant match by scoring the game-winning goal against Lille, who lost ten players to the bench following Ethan Mbappé’s suspension.
AEK Athens Defeats LASK at Home
AEK Athens beat Austrian club LASK by a score of 1-0 after an intense 90 minutes. Romanian midfielder Razvan Marin became their star player with his amazing free-kick goal, which was the only difference between the two teams.
UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Matchday 1 Results
- Aston Villa 3-2 Club Brugge
- AEK Athens 1-0 LASK
- Manchester City 2-0 Porto
- Real Madrid 2-1 Inter Milan
- Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Villarreal
- Real Betis 3-2 LOSC Lille
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Pragun is a passionate cricket follower and writer who deeply loves the game. Having completed his education with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he has an experience of almost two years in diverse fields. He is known for his statistical and analytical articles. Pragun tries to bring life to his articles by adding a layer of enthusiasm from the perspective of a hardcore fan. Apart from writing cricket articles, he sometimes appears on YouTube videos on a friend’s podcast.