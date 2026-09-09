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Home > Sports News > UEFA Champions League Results 2026/27: Real Madrid, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund Begin With Wins

UEFA Champions League Results 2026/27: Real Madrid, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund Begin With Wins

Real Madrid, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund opened their UEFA Champions League 2026/27 campaigns with crucial Matchday 1 victories. Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Serhou Guirassy starred as six thrilling UCL fixtures produced 16 goals across Europe in the league phase.

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe in frame. Image Credit: X
Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe in frame. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-09-09 08:15 IST

UEFA Champions League 2026/27 Results: The UEFA Champions League 2026-27 campaign opened with a bang on Tuesday, September 8, as six electrifying matches were held across Europe, scoring a total of 16 goals for spectators to enjoy. Real Madrid, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund secured important wins that helped them start their league-phase campaigns on a positive note. Apart from that, Aston Villa, Real Betis and AEK Athens also earned the full set of points in their games.

Kylian Mbappe And Valverde Score For Real Madrid at Bernabeu

Real Madrid narrowly defeated Inter Milan 2-1 at Santiago Bernabeu, one of the highlight games of Matchday 1. Kylian Mbappe and Federico Valverde scored the goals for Los Blancos in the first half and gave them total command before Carlos Augusto brought the score down in the second half with a very late goal. Under intense pressure from the Serie A title holders, Thibaut Courtois came up with a number of important saves for the goal that allowed Jose Mourinho’s team to capture all three points.

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UCL 2026/27: Manchester City Wins Away From Home

Manchester City recorded a 2-0 win against Porto away from home thanks to a brace by Erling Haaland. At the very beginning of the second half, the Norwegian marksman found the top corner of the net and completed the brace in injury time. As a result, it has been a perfect start for Enzo Maresca and his players in their European Championship campaign.

Borussia Dortmund Wins Against Villarreal in Five-Goal Thriller

Dortmund and Villarreal put on a real goal fest for fans. The Bundesliga club came up with a 3-2 victory after a thrilling final 10 minutes in which Serhou Guirassy managed to score two times. Despite their efforts, the guests were not able to equalize, and they left Germany with a loss.

Aston Villa Secures Win Despite Strong Comeback From Club Brugge

Aston Villa claimed an important 3-2 away victory against Club Brugge. John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia and Nicolas Jackson all scored as Unai Emery’s team narrowly held off a fighting second-half display from the home side.

Real Betis Edges Lille on UCL Return

Real Betis’ Spanish team also got back to the top European club competition after a long time and managed to beat LOSC Lille 3-2 away in France. Marc Bartra made the headlines by scoring two, and then Troy Parrott wrapped up a brilliant match by scoring the game-winning goal against Lille, who lost ten players to the bench following Ethan Mbappé’s suspension.

AEK Athens Defeats LASK at Home

AEK Athens beat Austrian club LASK by a score of 1-0 after an intense 90 minutes. Romanian midfielder Razvan Marin became their star player with his amazing free-kick goal, which was the only difference between the two teams.

UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Matchday 1 Results

  • Aston Villa 3-2 Club Brugge
  • AEK Athens 1-0 LASK
  • Manchester City 2-0 Porto
  • Real Madrid 2-1 Inter Milan
  • Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Villarreal
  • Real Betis 3-2 LOSC Lille

Also Read: Ballon d’Or 2026 Nominees: No Cristiano Ronaldo as Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland Make 30-Man Shortlist | Full List

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UEFA Champions League Results 2026/27: Real Madrid, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund Begin With Wins
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UEFA Champions League Results 2026/27: Real Madrid, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund Begin With Wins
UEFA Champions League Results 2026/27: Real Madrid, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund Begin With Wins
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