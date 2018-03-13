Sevilla ahead of their all-important clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Champions League sent out a funny tweet to David De Gea. The La Liga giants asked De Gea to save his best for the World Cup with Spain. In the first leg of the last 16 clash, Sevilla failed to beat the Manchester United keeper and the result remained goalless.

Manchester United had David De Gea to thank for to keep Sevilla at bay in the 1st leg of their Champions League last-16 clash | Photo - Twitter |

Manchester United host Sevilla at Old Trafford for the return leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. Ahead of the all-important clash, Sevilla have sent out a message to the opponent player they know could be the biggest obstacle standing in between them and a spot in the last 8 of the elite European competition. The Spanish outfit have sent out a tweet to Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea, requesting him to save his best for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia.

It appears as if Sevilla know that if they have to floor Man Unite in the second leg, they will have to beat De Gea, who has been superb between the sticks for Jose Mourinho’s side and has cemented his status as one of the best keepers in the world with a streak of impressive performances against top oppositions. Sevilla would be hoping to make the most of their visit to Manchester, as they know even a scoring draw would see them progress on away goal advantage. The La Liga giants failed to beat David De Gea in the opening fixture at home as he showed his brilliance on his home soil and denied a couple of fruitful chances to the Spaniards.

In a bid to gain some psychological advantage over the Manchester United keeper, Sevilla sent out a tweet to De Gea asking him to save his best for Spain in the World Cup. “Hey @D_DeGea,

Keep your best stuff for the @FIFAWorldCup this time Thanks, Sevilla FC,” tweeted Sevilla.

Hey @D_DeGea, Keep your best stuff for the @FIFAWorldCup this time 😉🇪🇸 Thanks, Sevilla FC pic.twitter.com/E8ri2N7KSE — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) March 12, 2018

Manchester United kept it tight at the back in the opening leg, but courtesy of David De Gea’s remarkable precision they manage to keep the tie alive and will go into the second leg as favourites playing at home. De Gea denied Sevilla’s Luis Muriel with a stunning effort to ensure both teams go to Old Trafford with everything to play for. They go into the game on the back of an impressive victory against arch-rivals Liverpool at home and have won their last three Premier League encounters against Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Liverpool respectively.

David de Gea’s save to deny Luis Muriel: – 5 yards from head to hand

– Speed of 56.8mph

– Height of save 6ft 11in

– Time from head to hand 0.18s Insane! 😮 pic.twitter.com/zpFIsvo9yU — Red Devil Bible (@RedDevilBible) February 23, 2018

De Gea will be Jose Mourinho’s trusted man to keep the goal in the blockbuster clash as United seek passage into the last 8 of the Champions League. A feat they have achieved only once after Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure. The 27-year-old would unarguably go into the World Cup as one of the best n the business and would aim to make the same impact with Spain as he has had with United during his time at Old Trafford. He has been a long-term target for Real Madrid but Jose Mourinho in the pre-match press conference before the Sevilla encounter clarified that he sees De Gea going nowhere. “I think he will stay,” said Mourinho. Adding that, “I don’t know what Real Madrid’s intentions are, but if I were them, I would think of another player.”

