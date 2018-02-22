AS Roma head coach launched a scathing attack on his own players and said it was better if replaced half of his team with reserves last night on Thursday. Shakhtar Donetsk came from behind to beat AS Roma 2-1 at Metalist Stadium in UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Di Francesco said that Shakhtar are very dangerous when attacking. He added that it was Roma's play that was the problem with too many mistakes and passing was not at all clean.

After witnessing a 2-1 defeat in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash on Thursday against Russian giants Shakhtar Donetsk at Metalist Stadium, AS Roma head coach launched a scathing attack on his own players by saying he should’ve replaced half of his team last night. Despite playing away from home, Roma were off to a bright start after Turkish winger Cengiz Ünder gave the Serie A an early first-half lead in the 41st minute of the game. Newcastle United reject Facundo Ferreyra then brought the Russian side back on level terms in the second half with his 52nd-minute equalizer.

Stealing the spotlight from every player, Brazilian sensations Fred blasted his 52nd-minute freekick at the back of the net to put hosts in a commanding position for the second leg. This was Shakhtar’s only third win in the knockout stages of Europe’s biggest competition. All of their three wins in Champions League have come whenever they’ve locked horns against AS Roma. In order to things around for AS Roma, Eusebio Di Francesco’s men will now have to win their home game at Stadio Olimpico with a bigger margin. Speaking after the math, a disappointing Di Francesco said that he wasn’t pleased with his side’s performance, especially in the second half.

Di Francesco said that the Serie A giants above all psychologically collapsed after scoring the opening goal. The Roma coach asserted that it was better if he had substituted half of his playing side with the reserves. “After the equaliser, I should’ve substituted half the team,” Di Francesco was quoted as saying by Mediaset Premium. “Shakhtar are very dangerous when attacking, we knew that, but it was our play that was the problem with too many mistakes and our passing was not at all clean,” he added.

