UEFA Champions League Standings: PSG, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal, And Liverpool Among Nine Teams With Winning Start

UEFA Champions League Standings: The 2026/27 UEFA Champions League standings have taken shape after Matchday 2, with nine teams maintaining perfect records in the league phase. Paris Saint-Germain lead the table with six points and a goal difference of +7, ahead of Barcelona and Aston Villa, who have also scored nine goals.

Liverpool are in fifth place after two consecutive wins, including a 6-3 victory over LASK. Arsenal hold seventh position following a 3-0 win against Lille, and Real Madrid are eighth after a 4-3 comeback against AS Roma. Sporting CP, Stuttgart, and Real Betis have also won both of their first two matches.

PSG cemented their advantage as the Parisians won 4-2 against Manchester City, and Barcelona beat Galatasaray 4-1. Matchday 3 will take place on October 20 and 21 when PSG will take on Barcelona and Bayern Munich will battle against Arsenal.

UEFA Champions League Standings

Rank Team Matches Played Wins Draws Losses Goal Difference Points 1 PSG 2 2 0 0 7 6 2 Barcelona 2 2 0 0 7 6 3 Aston Villa 2 2 0 0 7 6 4 VfB Stuttgart 2 2 0 0 5 6 5 Liverpool 2 2 0 0 4 6 6 SCP 2 2 0 0 4 6 7 Arsenal 2 2 0 0 4 6 8 Real Madrid 2 2 0 0 2 6 9 Betis 2 2 0 0 2 6 10 Bayern 2 1 1 0 5 4 11 Shakhtar Don… 2 1 1 0 2 4 12 Como 2 1 0 1 2 3 13 Man Utd 2 1 0 1 2 3 14 Villarreal 2 1 0 1 1 3 15 Atlético 2 1 0 1 1 3 16 Club Brugge 2 1 0 1 0 3 17 Man City 2 1 0 1 0 3 18 Dortmund 2 1 0 1 0 3 19 Lens 2 1 0 1 -1 3 20 AEK 2 1 0 1 -1 3 21 RB Leipzig 2 1 0 1 -2 3 22 Sabah 2 1 0 1 -2 3 23 Feyenoord 2 1 0 1 -3 3 24 Bodø/Glimt 2 1 0 1 -4 3 25 Roma 2 0 1 1 -1 1 26 PSV 2 0 1 1 -1 1 27 Viking 2 0 1 1 -2 1 28 Fenerbahçe 2 0 1 1 -6 1 29 Inter 2 0 0 2 -2 0 30 Porto 2 0 0 2 -3 0 31 Slavia Praha 2 0 0 2 -3 0 32 Napoli 2 0 0 2 -3 0 33 LASK 2 0 0 2 -4 0 34 LOSC 2 0 0 2 -4 0 35 Galatasaray 2 0 0 2 -5 0 36 Slovan Bratisl… 2 0 0 2 -8 0

UEFA Champions League 2026/27

After Matchday 2, PSG, Barcelona, Aston Villa, VfB Stuttgart, Liverpool, SCP, Arsenal and Real Madrid claim the top eight spots. The teams that finish among the top eight will qualify for the Round of 16. Meanwhile, teams placed 9th to 24th will play qualifiers for the remaining places in the Round of 16.

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