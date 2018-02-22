Manchester United and Sevilla played out a goalless draw in the opening leg of their Champions League clash, with David De Gea emerging as the stand out performer of an otherwise lacklustre game. Sevilla were largely the better side going forward but the United keeper thwarted all potential goal threats and ensured that the returning leg at Old Trafford remains open.

Sevilla kept Manchester United at bay but failed to gain any advantage from the opening leg of the Champions League last-16 clash at the Sánchez Pizjuán. The Spanish side was by far the best on the pitch and they kept haunting the United backline for a breakthrough but as it stood, Jose Mourinho’s men managed to keep it nil-nil and will head back to Old Trafford with a task at hand. Had it not been some outstanding saves from David De Gea, things could have been different for United. The flying Spaniard was at it once again as he denied the Sevilla players a number of opportunities and asserted himself as one of the best keepers in football currently.

Sevilla started on the front and deservingly dominated the first half, absolutely outplaying United on possession. Their build-up was outstanding as they kept taking the ball forward and also capitalised well on the counters but the match remained goalless and the La Liga giants had nothing to show for their efforts. In a scenario where they should have had a goal, despite putting 8 shot on target to United’s one, they failed to break the deadlock. Thanks to De Gea. It has now been a trend for years and the Spaniard has been phenomenal between the sticks for the Manchester giants who could have been on the receiving end in Seville.

De Gea stole the attention away from another showman Pual Pogba, who had a moderate outing on the pitch as he was not started in the all-important encounter amid surging rumours that it is not all-okay between him and Mourinho. De Gea’s spectacular efforts were the highlight of the game and a mirror image of what United need to do in order to see themselves progress further in the top European competition after a shambolic first-leg display. He showcased extra-ordinary skills to deny Steven N’Zonzi and Luis Muriel during the end of the first half.

United managed to aim just one shot on target through Romelu Lukaku, who couldn’t capitalise on the lay off from Alexis Sanchez. The game saw Mourinho rest some of his forwards, including Pogba but the France international was on the pitch in the 18th minute with Ander Herrera getting injured. However, Pogba couldn’t inject any miraculous pace in the attacking unit comprising the likes of Lukaku, Sanchez, Mata and himself. Mourinho’s defensive approach to the big games have reaped benefits for his side, but going to Old Trafford without any advantage will mean Manchester United remains on the back foot in the second leg of the tie.

Lukaku’s goal was denied by French referee Clement Turpin as he had used a part of his hand to control the ball before taking a shot. The United forwards did very less to terrorise the Sevilla backline who seemed to be enjoying a heavy fan support from the stands. However, for Mourinho, it wasn’t bad nor a good one from United but he said he was satisfied with his side’s display which has left the game open.

“The only moment where we felt relieved was in the last couple of moments of the first half when from a couple of our mistakes in possession they had a couple of good situations and De Gea made good saves,” said Mourinho.

Mourinho reckoned, the stats might show a different picture but the contest was even between the two sides in Spain. “Apart from that the game was even, but the statistics are what they are. I really feel the result reflected what the game was – you ask me was it a good result, and I say it was not good and not bad,” said the United boss.

With a quarter-finals spot in mind, Manchester United and Sevilla will face off at the Old Trafford on March 14th in the returning leg. Ahead of the game, Mourinho will have to get his forwards together and prepare them for a stern defensive side who have a decent reputation playing away.