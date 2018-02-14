Football fans will be reunited on Valentine's Day as UEFA Champions League fever takes centre stage with the mouthwatering clash of defending champions Real Madrid against Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG). Continuing their title defence in UEFA Champions League, Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid will host Unai Emery's PSG at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Valentine's Day. Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo alongside Welsh winger Gareth Bale, French striker Karim Benzema are likely to lead Real Madrid attacking with captain Sergio Ramos, left-back Marcelo and Raphael Varane on defensive fronts. Former FC Barcelona superstar Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani will be leading PSG's charge in return.

Neymar along with Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani will remain a threat at Bernabeu

While everyone will be getting drenched in the season of love both sides on the other will be fighting for supremacy on a ‘Bloody Valentine’. Thanks to Zinedine Zidane’s poor performance in Group Stages, both Real Madrid and PSG are surprisingly lined up against each other in the initial stage of the tournament. As the round of 16 phase are played in knockout fashion, 12-times champion Real Madrid are on the brink of an early exit if their current form in cup games are concerned. Struggling Real Madrid have fallen in the La Liga as well where their Clasico rivals FC Barcelona are 17 points ahead than the Spanish League holders.

While their opponents are the dark horses of UEFA Champions League are boosted with the signing of Brazilian superstar Neymar and French sensation Kylian Mbappe. The 19-year old French striker is the youngest player to have reached the 10 goal mark in Europe’s biggest competition. While Neymar along with Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani will remain a threat at Bernabeu, Real Madrid will be looking to counter the visitors with the famous BBC attacking trio of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Real Madrid’s epic clash with PSG on Valentine’s Day:

If you're a football fan and you go out on Valentine's day tomorrow missing Real Madrid vs PSG you're not a real football fan — Danny Rai (@R9Rai) February 13, 2018

Two ways to look at February 14th A. Valentine Day

B. UCL match Real Madrid Vs PSG I choose B. What bout you? — 🤘itsYomi 🤘 (@YomiSpeaks) February 10, 2018

i’m gonna be single on valentine’s day but it’s ok cus real madrid is playing against psg — gus (@nitrofun) February 13, 2018

So excited for Valentine’s day. So who you got, Madrid or PSG? — Sir Awesome 🥇 (@LungaShabalala) February 13, 2018

If todays performance is anything to go by, Valentine's day might be postponed tomorrow like many other important things to accommodate Real Madrid vs PSG and Porto vs Liverpool. — Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) February 13, 2018

Real Madrid vs PSG >> Valentine’s Day — cece🌸 (@lilshawttyy1) February 13, 2018

PSG vs Madrid tomorrow which means Valentine’s Day is for the boys!! — luisito papi (@luisxmonsalvo) February 14, 2018

– Baby, what’s our plan tomorrow on Valentine’s Day?

– Oh, well, it was a surprise, but since you asked… Do you love Paris?

– Yes!

– What about Madrid?

– Yes! Yes!

– Great… Tomorrow Real Madrid vs PSG at 8:45!

😂 — ‎الْمِسِّيري (@TheMissiery) February 13, 2018

14 Feb – Valentine's Day

14 Feb – Real Madrid vs PSG

14 Feb – Chelsea vs Barcelona

Ladies Forget About Valentine's

The Guys Will Be Very Busy — 🔥Mordecai🔥 (@Deemorebz007) February 13, 2018

Them: any plans for Valentine's? Let's go out for dinner😏

Me: 😂 fam I already got a date with Real Madrid and PSG. Better luck next year pic.twitter.com/IH1UwftDv8 — Joylene Nkhwashu (@Joyful_Noise1) February 4, 2018